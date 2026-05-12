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Ronnie Fieg Opens Ronnie’s Pronto Beside Kith West Hollywood

The Kith founder’s newest hospitality venture brings Italian-inspired sandwiches, frozen matcha drinks, and New York café culture to Sunset Boulevard.

11:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2026

Exterior of Ronnie’s Pronto beside Kith West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard

Ronnie’s Pronto has officially opened beside the redesigned Kith West Hollywood flagship on Sunset Boulevard. Courtesy of Ronnie’s Pronto

On a stretch of Sunset Boulevard more commonly associated with fashion launches and valet stands, Ronnie Fieg is betting on something far more everyday: the sandwich counter. 

The founder of Kith has officially opened Ronnie’s Pronto beside the newly redesigned Kith West Hollywood flagship, marking his second independent restaurant concept and his clearest move yet into hospitality. The project arrives at a moment when grab-and-go dining has become increasingly polished. Ronnie’s Pronto leans heavily into the culture of neighborhood coffee stops and Italian-American sandwich shops.

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Caprese sandwich on focaccia with tomato, basil, and stracciatella at Ronnie’s Pronto
Ronnie’s Pronto’s caprese sandwich layers stracciatella, heirloom tomato, basil, and balsamic glaze on focaccia. Courtesy of Ronnie's Pronto

The menu is impressive. A few of the favorites include:

The Mila Meltdown is a shokupan grilled cheese that flips the classic on its head by blending three cheeses and then waffle pressing it between slices of Japanese milk bread to leave a Kith Monogram embossed finish.

The TRUFF by Christian Petroni is an opening special formulated by the world-renowned chef featuring chicken breast, fresh herbs, and swiss cheese, complete with TRUFF Lemon Pepper Aioli on a toasted hero.

The Beetroot Crunch is topped with cucumber dill and guindilla chili relish and served with crispy carta di musica.

And you don’t want to miss the signature Pronto Freeze, a granita-style frozen coffee or matcha drink available in flavors like ube and strawberry. 

London’s Workshop Coffee anchors the espresso program, Japanese milk bread appears in a waffle-pressed grilled cheese embossed with the Kith monogram, and ceremonial-grade matcha from Nodoka is featured throughout the drink menu. 

Overhead spread of sandwiches, salads, and bowls from Ronnie’s Pronto
Sandwiches, salads, bowls, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes at Ronnie’s Pronto in West Hollywood. Courtesy of Ronnie's Pronto

In a city crowded with concept restaurants, Ronnie’s Pronto seems more focused on the simple things: breakfast before work, a sandwich in the middle of the afternoon and coffee while shopping. To learn more, follow Ronnie’s Pronto on Instagram. 

Explore more Los Angeles area dining features at Appetito.

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