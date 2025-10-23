Pizza, Pasta, and Pesce at the Venice Beach Club in L.A.

Venice Beach is a must-see for anyone visiting Los Angeles. A favorite with bikini-clad rollerbladers and bodybuilders, it’s a place where people-watching meets seaside fun - from beach volleyball to surfing.

Ocean Front Walk, also known as the Boardwalk, is so colorful it nearly upstages the Pacific waves. It’s here you’ll find the Venice Beach Club, a casual new hot spot that’s making waves with great food and drink served steps from the water. Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, it blends European panache with coastal California cool.

Mediterranean Vibes

Venice Beach Club’s blue-and-white facade brings a touch of the Amalfi Coast to the Los Angeles shoreline. Courtesy of Venice Beach Club.

Hospitable owner Abdi Manavi, who worked at the iconic Studio 54 in NYC, keeps the vibe festive and friendly. Design elements embrace the maritime location, with splashes of blue and white throughout. The result is an indoor-outdoor space that feels like a breezy Italian beach club—the essence of a Mediterranean summer. Custom cabinetry, ocean-toned mirrors, linen-wrapped walls, and decorative surfboards add playful touches.

The Talented Chef Makes a Mean Burger

The kitchen is helmed by talented young Chef James Samuel, originally from Tennessee, yet no stranger to the L.A. food scene. He presents fare that respects classic Italian and pan-Mediterranean recipes, yet he’s fearless enough to change it up and add SoCal flair. Fresh fish is served both raw and cooked, and one of the best burgers in town is beautifully charred and served with peppery arugula, adding zest. It arrives surrounded by perfectly crisp, thin fries.

Pizza and Pasta

Calabrian Hot Honey Pizza at the Venice Beach Club. Courtesy of Allison Tibaldi.

Pizza is an excellent choice. I ordered the Calabrian Hot Honey, dotted with soppressata, Aleppo pepper, and chili - the heat tempered by sweet honey and mild mozzarella. The crust was as soft as a pillow and as light as a feather.

If pasta is what soothes you, the Nduja Mac & Cheese is comfort food at its finest. Nduja is a spreadable pork sausage from Calabria, made with a variety of meat cuts and fatback liberally seasoned with sundried chili peppers. Rich and unapologetically indulgent, the pasta is bathed in creamy, nduja-infused béchamel and finished with thyme breadcrumbs and chopped chives for added depth of flavor. A dusting of grated Grana Padano takes it to the next level.

The Bar Scene

The bar has a selection of beer and hard kombucha on tap, available by the glass or pitcher, plus a creative spritz menu that includes a refreshing option made with limoncello. The Mezcal Paloma, made with La Tierra Mezcal, freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice, lime, agave, and soda water, is a smoky, citrusy delight. A well-curated list of wine by the glass or bottle includes selections from California, France, and Italy.

A Sweet Finish

Complete your meal with lemon ricotta gelato or go for broke and order the luscious browned butter cookies topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Open for Late Breakfast and Lunch

A menu of simple dishes like avocado toast and sea salt ricotta toast makes Venice Beach Club a good choice for a late breakfast or light lunch, though the stunning sunset views makes it especially magical at golden hour.

Venice Beach Club is located on the Venice Boardwalk at 2 Rose Avenue in Los Angeles. Open Sunday-Thursday from 11 am-9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am-10 pm. Tables are first come, first served.