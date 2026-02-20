Olympic-Inspired Ossobuco alla Milanese by Chef Matthew Cutolo

Ossobuco alla Milanese is a dish I love to make because it’s a true regional classic and because it takes time. It’s not something you rush. You build layers of flavor slowly, from the soffritto to the wine to the gentle braise, letting everything develop until the veal becomes perfectly fork-tender.

With the Olympics being held in Milano, I love that the spotlight is back on this region highlighting this style of cooking and other regional classics. Northern Italian cuisine has a quiet elegance to it and Ossobuco captures that beautifully.

The richness of the veal, the vibrance of saffron risotto, and the gremolata cuts through the richness, bringing brightness and balance. Everything comes together beautifully for that perfect bite.

