Recipes

Olympic-Inspired Ossobuco alla Milanese by Chef Matthew Cutolo

Chef Matthew Cutolo’s ossobuco celebrates Northern Italy as the Olympics shine a light on Milano and its classic cuisine.

9:00 AM EST on February 20, 2026

A chef-prepared ossobuco gently braised until fork tender, served over saffron risotto with fresh gremolata as Milano takes the Olympic spotlight.

Ossobuco alla Milanese is a dish I love to make because it’s a true regional classic and because it takes time. It’s not something you rush. You build layers of flavor slowly, from the soffritto to the wine to the gentle braise, letting everything develop until the veal becomes perfectly fork-tender.

With the Olympics being held in Milano, I love that the spotlight is back on this region highlighting this style of cooking and other regional classics. Northern Italian cuisine has a quiet elegance to it and Ossobuco captures that beautifully.

The richness of the veal, the vibrance of saffron risotto, and the gremolata cuts through the richness, bringing brightness and balance. Everything comes together beautifully for that perfect bite.

Explore more recipes from Chef Matthew Cutolo here or visit his Instagram.

Ossobuco alla Milanese with Risotto alla Milanese and Gremolata
Print

Ossobuco alla Milanese with Risotto alla Milanese and Gremolata

Recipe by Chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulo's
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2-3

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • 2 2 thick-cut veal shanks (1 1/2 - 2 inches thick)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 all-purpose flour (for dredging)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 olive oil

  • 1 1 small onion, finely diced

  • 1 1 small carrot, finely diced

  • 1 rib 1 celery, finely diced

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, minced

  • 2 tbsp. 2 tomato paste

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 2-3 cups 2-3 hot chicken or veal stock (enough to come 3/4 up the sides)

  • 1 sprig 1 thyme

  • 1 1 bay leaf

  • 1 sprig 1 rosemary

  • salt and pepper, to taste

  • parchment paper (for cartoccio)

  • For the Risotto all Milanese

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1/2 small 1/2 onion, finely diced

  • 1 cup 1 carnaroli or arborio rice

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 4-5 cups 4-5 hot chicken stock

  • 3 tbsp. 3 unsalted butter (for finishing)

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano

  • large pinch saffron threads

  • pinch of salt to taste

  • For the Gremolata

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 finely chopped fresh parsley

  • zest of one lemon

  • 1 small 1 clove garlic, finely grated

  • 1-2 tbsp. 1-2 high quality extra virgin olive oil

  • pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions for Ossobuco

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.
  • Pat veal shanks dry. Season generously with salt and pepper.
  • Lightly dredge in flour, shaking off excess.
  • Heat olive oil in a heavy Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear shanks on both sides until deeply golden, about 3–4 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.
  • In the same pot, add onion, carrot, and celery. Sweat until softened, about 5–7 minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
  • Add garlic and cook 30 seconds until fragrant.
  • Stir in tomato paste and cook 2–3 minutes until slightly darkened.
  • Deglaze with white wine and reduce by half.
  • Return shanks to the pot. Add hot stock until it comes about ¾ of the way up the meat — do not fully submerge.
  • Add thyme, rosemary and bay leaf.
  • Place a cartoccio directly over the surface, then cover with lid.
  • Transfer to oven and braise 2½–3 hours, until fork-tender.
  • Remove shanks carefully and set aside.
  • Strain braising liquid into a saucepan.
  • Reduce over medium heat until glossy and slightly thickened.
  • Return shanks to the reduction and baste until coated.
  • Risotto alla Milanese
  • In a separate pot, add olive oil over medium heat.
  • Add onion and cook until translucent.
  • Stir in rice and toast 1–2 minutes.
  • Deglaze with white wine; cook until mostly absorbed.
  • Add hot stock one ladle at a time, stirring frequently and allowing liquid to absorb
    before adding more.
  • Continue adding stock until rice is creamy and al dente, about 20 minutes.
  • Bloom saffron in a small spoonful of hot stock and when there is about 5 minutes left
    in the cooking time, stir in the saffron.
  • Finish off heat with butter and Parmigiano.
  • Gremolata
  • In a small bowl, combine parsley, lemon zest, garlic, salt, pepper and olive oil. Mix
    gently.
  • Spoon risotto onto plate and tap gently to spread.
  • Place ossobuco on top.
  • Spoon reduced sauce over the meat.
  • Finish with fresh gremolata.

Did you make this recipe?

