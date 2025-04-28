How Chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulo’s Spends His Day Off

Chef Matthew Cutolo is a Chef at Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn. A third-generation Italian-American, Matthew carries on the legacy of his family’s historic restaurant, which has been serving traditional Neapolitan fare since 1907. Gargiulo’s is more than a restaurant—it’s a Brooklyn institution, known for its hearty red sauce (available online), warm hospitality, and a sprawling dining room perfect for everything from romantic dinners to massive weddings. Every dish at Gargiulo’s is made in-house using time-honored family recipes and fresh, high-quality ingredients.

When he’s not overseeing the kitchen at Gargiulo’s or greeting longtime guests, Matthew tries to squeeze in a “day off.” Tuesdays used to be his day off, but he recently pursued content creation and uses that day to film and edit. But when he does have a day off? Here’s what it looks like.

Sleep and a Slow Morning

If I’m lucky, the day starts with an extra hour—or two—of sleep. I’m always up early for the restaurant, so when I get a morning to myself, I take it slow. First thing’s first: coffee. I make a big cup and take my time with breakfast, usually something like eggs or toast with smoked salmon, red onion, capers, and tomato. It’s simple, but perfect. I’ll throw on the TV, scroll for a bit, and catch up on whatever I missed during restaurant service the night before. The vibe is leisurely and usually solo until later in the day.

Tee Time and Quality Time

Chef Matthew Cutolo (center) with Uncle Louis Russo (left) and Uncle Anthony Russo (both of Gargiulo's) on the golf course during a day off.

I spend most of the day with family and friends. We’re close—it’s part of how I grew up and part of what Gargiulo’s is all about. If the weather’s good, you’ll find me out on the golf course at North Hills or Lawrence Country Club. Depending on the day, I’ll skip lunch and grab something from the halfway house while we’re playing. It’s more about the company and catching up outside than anything else. I don’t get many chances to unwind, so I try to take full advantage.

A Classic Dinner Out

When it comes to dinner, I go for places that feel intentional. A favorite is Balthazar—I'll start with the frisée salad, then get the duck confit. It’s classic, and they do it right every time. I’ll finish it off with one scoop of their chocolate ice cream. It’s so good, and I’ve seriously considered buying an ice cream machine just to try and match it.

If I want something old-school or Italian, Elio’s on the UES is my go-to. I love this family-run spot, and they’ve been doing it right for years—it’s the kind of place that reminds me of what I grew up with. Lately, I’ve been wanting to try a few places I’ve had my eye on: Massara, Don Angie, San Sabino, Torrisi, 4 Charles Prime Rib. The list keeps growing...

Drinks in the City with Friends

Chef Matthew Cutolo (center, right) with friends at Swift Hibernian Lounge in NYC.

After dinner, I might grab a few drinks somewhere in the city with my friends. Motel No Tell, The Factory 380, Bartley Dunne’s—those are my regular stops. I’ll usually go for a Woodford Reserve neat. It’s all about catching up with old friends and a little change of scenery from the kitchen. After that, I’m back home, wind down on the couch, and head to sleep.

I am so grateful for the work that I do, so when I get days off, it’s all about slowing down, being with the people I care about, and appreciating the quiet. And then…back at it!