World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Nutella Heart

This twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie combines the best of both worlds—the comfort of an American classic with the luscious indulgence of Nutella, Italy’s most famous spread. It’s the type of cookie you can barely wait to take out of the oven and bite into, with crisp, golden edges, the buttery softness of the dough, chunks of melted bittersweet and milk chocolates, and a warm, oozing center of Nutella.

It pairs perfectly with a strong shot of espresso, with the coffee's natural bitterness a good contrast to the Nutella sweetness melting from within the cookie. Bake a batch for yourself, or gift them to the one who makes your vita dolce—a treat that’s both nostalgic and indulgent. Store in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.