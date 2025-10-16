Skip to Content
World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Nutella Heart

A nostalgic and indulgent cookie made with bittersweet chocolate, buttery dough, and a molten heart of Nutella, perfect for the one who makes life sweet.

9:00 AM EDT on October 16, 2025

Nutella chocolate chip cookies with gooey center on parchment

Nutella-filled cookies with crisp edges and molten centers.

 This twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie combines the best of both worlds—the comfort of an American classic with the luscious indulgence of Nutella, Italy’s most famous spread. It’s the type of cookie you can barely wait to take out of the oven and bite into, with crisp, golden edges, the buttery softness of the dough, chunks of melted bittersweet and milk chocolates, and a warm, oozing center of Nutella.

It pairs perfectly with a strong shot of espresso, with the coffee's natural bitterness a good contrast to the Nutella sweetness melting from within the cookie. Bake a batch for yourself, or gift them to the one who makes your vita dolce—a treat that’s both nostalgic and indulgent. Store in the fridge for up to a week or freeze for up to a month.

The World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie with a Molten Heart of Nutella

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb 1 unsalted butter, soft

  • 6 1/2 oz 6 1/2 light brown sugar

  • 8 oz 8 granulated sugar

  • 4 4 eggs

  • 11 oz 11 cake flour, sifted

  • 20 oz 20 all purpose flour, sifted

  • 2 3/4 tsp 2 3/4 baking powder

  • 3 1/2 tsp 3 1/2 baking soda

  • 3/4 tsp 3/4 salt

  • 12 1/2 oz 12 1/2 bittersweet chocolate, chopped

  • 10 oz 10 milk chocolate, chopped

  • 1 small jar 1 Nutella, for filling

Directions

  • Cream butter and both kinds of sugar very well, until lighter in color.
  • Add eggs in two at a time, mixing well after each addition.
  • Mix the two types of flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and add to the egg mixture. Mix only until combined and being careful not to overwork the flour.
  • Transfer the dough to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let chill in the fridge until a little firmer, but not hard.
  • Make balls of dough approximately 1 ½ oz to 2 oz each, then place them between your palms to flatten into disks.
  • Pipe Nutella into the center of half the flattened disks, then place a disk on top.
  • Place the filled cookie between your palms and lightly press down while twisting your palms.
  • Allow the cookies to chill at least one hour before baking.
  • At this point, cookies can also be frozen for up to a month.
  • Bake at 375°F for approximately 10 minutes, rotating halfway through, or until the cookies are golden brown around the edges.

See all posts