Cipollini to Open in Louisville With Chef Dallas McGarity

Cipollini is the latest project from chef Dallas McGarity and hospitality professional Tarek Hamada, whose working relationship began years ago at Volare Italian Ristorante. This time, the duo is creating something smaller and more focused, designed to fit naturally into one of Louisville’s most walkable dining neighborhoods.

The menu reflects how McGarity likes to cook at home and in professional kitchens. “I am focusing on classic Italian flavors with a modern presentation, and I will blend some of my southern roots into it as well,” he told Appetito Magazine.

Local sourcing plays a major role in that approach. “Kentucky has some great farmers and producers, and I want to make sure that they are highlighted in our food. In Italy it is all about local and the quality of ingredients and I plan on making that a staple of our cooking at Cipollini.”

For McGarity, good cooking means letting ingredients do the work. “My personal cooking philosophy is to start with great ingredients and don't mess them up.” He lives by the simple acronym, KISS. “Keep it simple smarty pants,” he said.

The partnership between McGarity and Hamada is clearly defined. McGarity runs the kitchen and focuses on the food, while Hamada oversees the dining room and guest experience. “I am back of the house. I like to be the one in the kitchen doing the cooking and creating the food,” McGarity said. “Tarek's strengths are the front of house. He is Mr. Hospitality and thrives in that environment.”

That division allows each partner to stay focused on their strengths. “I am very excited to be able to focus on the food and have Tarek in the dining room making sure that we have that elevated level of service,” McGarity says. “For me, dining out is an experience. I feel that is a huge part of building a successful restaurant, and especially an Italian restaurant.”

Pickled Beets with Labna, toasted almonds and dressed greens. Courtesy of Cipollini.

Ultimately, the goal for Cipollini is simple. “I want our diners to leave wanting to come back. That is all that we can do as restaurant owners,” McGarity says. “The best experiences I have had are the ones that make me want to dine there again. Whether it is the ambiance, the service, or the food, it all works together to make the restaurant memorable.”

Looking ahead, McGarity hopes Cipollini becomes part of regular dining routines for locals. “As far as evolving over the next year, I think we will grow into a staple of the community,” he says. “I envision being the go to date night place for Italian and the place that people want to bring out of town guests. It's fine dining but we are small, so it has to be a neighborhood place as well.”

The Highlands felt like the perfect setting for that kind of restaurant. “The Highlands is the right place because of the neighborhood,” McGarity told Appetito. “When I first moved to Louisville, the Highlands was a very popular and walkable neighborhood. There were tons of creative and fun spots that were in a walkable and vibrant area.”

While the area has changed over time, its role as a dining destination remains strong. “It is still that same vibrancy, but has changed a little over the last five years or so. There has been a lot of growth in the past year in the highlands, and I feel there is a lot of growth to come,” he said. “It has been a staple restaurant neighborhood for at least the last 30 years, and it will be a restaurant neighborhood for the next 30 years.”

With Cipollini, McGarity and Hamada are introducing a restaurant that feels polished, focusing on food and service, and built for people who want a place they can return to often.

McGarity, who earned a James Beard Award nomination, is also the owner of The Fat Lamb in Louisville. For more information, visit Cipollini's Instagram.