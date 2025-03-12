A Night at Angeloni’s Club Madrid in Atlantic City’s Little Italy



Madrid is the second kind.

Last Friday night, I went back in time to 1980’s A.C., well, sort of. I went to Angeloni’s Club Madrid , the new-ish bar/cocktail lounge/restaurant in Ducktown, the historic Italian American district of Atlantic City.

The space has had the help of many creative masterminds to bring the vision alive, including the well-known Philadelphia Interior Design Firm, Rohe Creative . Julia Vain (Co-Owner of Angeloni’s) told me the goal behind the vibe is to bring you back to the heyday of Atlantic City in the 1980s. If you were around during that time, you’ll get to relive it again; and if you weren’t, you get to experience it for the first time. With mood lighting, a green velvet couch, mirror bulbs overhead, period furniture and floors, and vintage décor adorning every inch of the space (including the chandelier from the living room of Philly Mob Boss, Angelo Bruno), it’s clear they hit the mark.

The mirror bulbed ceiling of Angeloni's Club Madrid.

The place is so retro the ghosts of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin can be felt hanging out in the cocktail lounge, laughing with drinks in hand. I could see an episode of The Sopranos taking place in the private dining room with Tony and his crew filling every table, and by the bar, I was nearly anticipating Robert DeNiro’s character in Goodfellas showing up and scolding someone for buying a new fur coat. This, along with a hint of American Hustle and a dash of Studio 54, all against the backdrop of old school Atlantic City, and you’ve got a pretty good idea of what Angeloni’s Club Madrid brings to the scene. Saturday nights host a DJ playing anything from 80’s New Wave to 80’s and 90’s dance music, and sometimes even Disco. It’s the type of place you become just a little bit sexier once you walk through the doors.

The retro barroom at Angeloni's Club Madrid.

The food and drinks are just as thoughtful as the décor. Taking a step away from the more traditional, heavier Italian American red-sauce-joint classics, Angeloni’s offers a lighter twist, specializing on aperitivo and creative, sharable bites, along with six signature homemade pastas. You’ll see items labeled as (V) for vegetarian, (VG) for vegan, and very apropos, (S) for sexy. Portions that will satisfy you, “but still make you feel like you want to go dancing afterward,” as Julia explained to me.

We shared the Hot Cherry Tomato Bruschetta w/ lemon yogurt.

Hot Cherry Tomato Bruschetta w/ lemon yogurt.

I ordered the Short Rib Pappardelle.

Short Rib Pappardelle.

The aperitivo snacks, like Madrid Garlic Cheese Spread with fried bread and warm Sicilian Castelvetrano Olives with citrus, are a great way to start while sipping a martini. Clams Casino with fennel, vermouth butter, bacon breadcrumbs and the Hot Cherry Tomato Bruschetta with lemon yogurt can satisfy a group up front.

Then move on to a homemade pasta or entrée like Lumache w/ pistachio pesto or Eggplant Milanese “Scarpariello” style w/hot & sweet peppers + arugula salad. The Angeloni’s crew makes a point to support local businesses whenever possible, so you’ll see Alibi Gin making a few appearances on the menu, Italian cookies from Formica bakery, and focaccia from A. Rando, among other key players in the area.

The "Girl Dinner" Martini.

The drinks are just as creative, with titles like “Girl Dinner” (Alibi gin, gorgonzola-stuffed olives with a side of gummy worms), “Boy Dinner” (Old Overholt rye, Cutty, antica, chocolate bitters, cherry with a side of peanut M&M's & loosie), or The Albert Angeloni, The Tony Parisi, and The Paul Steelman, dedicated to notable names in Atlantic City and Angeloni’s Club Madrid history. Julia gets inspiration for the cocktails from her love of cooking “I think about what I like to cook, the connection of different flavors, and what’s in season.”

Everything we ate was delicious, and I can’t wait to return with a group of friends. If you’re in the area or looking for a fun night away, there really is nothing quite like Angeloni’s Club Madrid.