A Stay at Capitolo Riviera Reveals the Charms of Genoa Nervi

Some hotels occupy an address, a dot on the map. They provide a convenient location with all the needed amenities after a day of sightseeing. They’re beautiful, even luxurious, but once you leave, they’re just another stop on the itinerary. Others belong to their surroundings, reflecting the soul of the neighborhood and its way of life. And after checking out, they leave a lasting impression. On a recent trip to Genoa Nervi, Capitolo Riviera was that kind of place for me. This Ligurian hotel and Viale delle Palme, the palm- and tree- lined avenue it calls home, spoke to my heart in the way that truly special places do.

Arriving in Nervi

Viale delle Palme, the palm-lined avenue leading through Nervi.

The train ride from Genoa city center to Genoa Nervi was a short 20 minutes, yet this quiet seaside neighborhood felt a world away from the bustling energy of the city. The local train station was small and unassuming and the rail journey had only provided glimpses of the Ligurian Sea along the way. Stepping off the platform, however, a different experience unfolded. A small corner café where locals met for espresso welcomed me first, then Viale delle Palme, with its beautiful foliage, introduced me to the soul of Nervi.

Walking beneath verdant palm and citrus trees that filled the avenue with life, I was surrounded by the delicate perfume of zagare, the tiny white blossoms of the bitter orange tree, whose scent permeated the pristine streets. When I could take my eyes off the beautiful greenery and fruit towering above me, my gaze settled on Belle Époque villas adorned with lush gardens and ornate gates, and the sea waiting at the end of the avenue. This walk was the grand entrance to Capitolo Riviera, and by the time I reached it, one thought crossed my mind: “I never want to leave.”

That feeling is what makes this avenue so endearing. Located on the eastern edge of Genoa, Nervi was once a small fishing village before becoming a popular seaside retreat in the 19th century, when visitors were drawn to its temperate climate and coastal setting. Today, it remains a distinctive neighborhood of Genoa, known for its historic villas, gardens and the famous Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi overlooking the Ligurian Sea. While connected to the city, Nervi maintains a relaxed neighborhood atmosphere, adding to its charm.

My feeling of fascination didn’t end when I arrived at the hotel’s gate. It continued inside. Bringing nature into the building’s structure, Capitolo Riviera blurs the line between the exterior and interior environments. The outdoor gardens flow seamlessly indoors. The vibrant Mediterranean light shines through floor-to-ceiling windows. Natural woods, clean lines, and abundant foliage echo the landscape you have just walked through, with nature and architecture interacting in harmony.

Inside the hotel

The Capitolo Suite at Capitolo Riviera. Coutesry of Capitolo Riviera

My room, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that opened onto a private balcony, overlooked the centuries-old tree that the outdoor seating area was designed around. The spacious bathroom featured a glass partition that allowed natural light to flow effortlessly in. An in-room Nespresso machine facilitated a midday pick-me-up on the balcony, while evening turndown service invited relaxation with herbal tea leaves presented in a keepsake jar. From my room, I had a bird’s-eye-view of the hotel’s pool, extending from the interior of the building toward the garden with a retractable glass door that allowed the water to flow between both spaces. A pastel yellow belle époque villa across the street completed the panorama.

A view along the Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi in Nervi.

Just beyond the hotel, the Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi set along the cliffs above the Ligurian Sea, offered a spectacular seaside walk. Waves crashed against the rocks below while locals stopped to admire the view, eat gelato and walk their dogs.

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A taste of Liguria

As a pastry chef, I inevitably experience every destination through its food, and Nervi tells its story beautifully. Just a short walk from the hotel, the no-frills Focacceria Buon Appetito serves one of Liguria’s staples: focaccia di Recco. Paper-thin layers of dough sandwich warm, creamy stracchino cheese, creating a dish whose brilliance lies entirely in its simplicity. One bite made me understand why there was a line out the door.

On the wall, a sign read: “Non usiamo strutto ma solo olio extra vergine d’oliva.” It translates to “we don’t use lard, only extra-virgin olive oil” and the proud announcement displayed on the chalkboard is a further testament to the beauty of restraint: when the ingredients are exceptional, even the humblest focaccia has everything it needs to shine.

Evening on the terrace at Capitolo Riviera.

Dinner at Botanico, Capitolo Riviera’s acclaimed restaurant, continued that lesson. Botanico has earned recognition for celebrating Liguria through seasonal ingredients, herbs cultivated in the hotel’s botanical garden, and close relationships with local farmers and fishermen. I quickly discovered that the accolades are well deserved.

Dinner began with a gift from the chef: perfectly cooked mushrooms finished with pickled onions. A creamy risotto arrived next, with seasonal peas, while another dish paired roasted red peppers, eggplant and zucchini with vibrant basil oil, transforming familiar vegetables into something utterly delicious.

Dessert traveled farther south to Sicily, showcasing prickly pear in the form of a creamy semifreddo, airy espuma, and hazelnut crumble creating a finale that balanced freshness, texture, and subtle sweetness.

What makes Capitolo Riviera memorable isn’t simply its thoughtful design or exceptional restaurant. It’s that it understands where it is. Too often, luxury hotels could exist anywhere in the world. Replace the artwork, change the menu, and they become interchangeable. Capitolo Riviera feels different because the experience of staying there begins before you even enter the hotel. It starts on Viale delle Palme, beneath the verdant trees, continues through the gardens and into rooms filled with Mediterranean light, and finally onto the plate at Botanico. The hotel doesn’t simply offer a place to stay in Nervi; it extends the experience of being there.