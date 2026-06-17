An American is Spicing up the Town of Carpeneto

Appetito contributor Sharla Ault sat down with James McKinley Thomason to discuss his move to Italy, his growing collection of properties, and why he believes a small Piedmontese town is the perfect place to dream big.

Can you introduce yourself?

My name is James McKinley Thomason, I am 36 years old, and I was born south of Nashville, Tennessee.

When did you move to Italy?

We moved here about three years ago now.

What brings a southern gentleman from Tennessee to Piemonte, Italy?

Well, after my wife and I came to Italy on our honeymoon, we both fell in love with the country. We agreed that if we ever freed ourselves from all the responsibilities of the businesses we had been running, this would be a great place to move to. After COVID, we decided it was time to sell our other businesses and start a new life. We have five-year-old son together, so it's also a great place to raise a family.

And why Carpeneto, specifically?

That is the question I get the most. We actually saw the palazzo here before we even knew anything about the village. We knew about the Langhe, but we knew very little about Monferrato. We had viewed about 20 houses across Piemonte and this was the last one we saw. My wife told me that if we bought this one, it wasn't just a house for a family, we would need to go further and build a business around it. And that's what I've been doing for the past few years.

The historic palazzo that serves as the home of Club Carpeneto in the heart of Piemonte's Monferrato region.

Planning a trip to Piemonte? Discover more of our guides to the region's recipes, wineries and charming villages.

Why did you decide on the formula of a private club instead of opening as a hotel?

Well, this is the third business plan I developed, which was the club. The first one was: make this a luxury B&B. It would never turn a profit if I did that. I would put in probably about the same amount of money I have and I would never make money.

The second one was to make a luxury hotel, but to do that fully with all full commercial hotel regulations in Italy, I would have had to gut the place completely, basically go from the ground up again, and it would just be a shell of its former self. So, this is a good hybrid. Where it's one part B&B with the suites, and the club acts as its own entity in the private household for members.

But Italy doesn't actually have a business registry for a private club; they just have the non-profit associations. So, it's been interesting having to weave through all the legalese to make it happen, but we've got a good accounting and legal team to help us out across the board. The plan will include a restaurant, pool and health spa, all available to our members.

From dream to realization, how long did it take?

We moved in and after about three to six months where I thought I was retired, and that did not work at all, just as my wife had predicted, [so] I started developing a plan. Someone then told me there were other buildings outside in the town. This is the main palazzo, but we actually have 12 other properties: 8 of which will be B&Bs, two of which are already-renovated working B&Bs, and others to be fully renovated in the same style. We hope one day to connect them all to Club Carpeneto and create one unified environment. We also have a building where, in the future, I'd like to open a cabaret, and a plan for a garden event space with tennis courts, and so on.

One of the elegant gathering spaces inside the restored palazzo.

Do you think a town like Carpeneto is ready for a cabaret?

I asked that question myself because I want to build it to a very high standard. I think there's real appetite for something like that here.

Did you face many restrictions or challenges during the building works?

There have been some challenges, certainly, but overall, the commune has been very helpful. Thankfully, even though we wanted to restore the building historically, we were not under the direct oversight of the Beni Culturali, so we were able to make some deviations where needed to make everything flow better. The one thing I did not want to do was rip everything apart and build something new. I wanted to be really authentic to the building's original character while introducing a modern sensibility.

You have an art gallery in the US. Is that still active?

I do not currently run a gallery there, but I have a collection of very similar in character to my art collection here. We hope to bring those over soon and integrate it into the B&B experience as well.

I can see a lot of photography and paintings here. Do you have a particular genre or style you're most drawn to?

I have a strong collection of photography — I used to do photography myself when I was younger, before family business took over. I've always had a passion for it. But I appreciate almost every style. There are very few styles I don't enjoy, though I have certain favorites of course. Dasha and Mari, two accomplished photographers from Ukraine who studied in London, also showcase their striking black-and-white photography throughout the villa.

Contemporary art and historic architecture meet inside Club Carpeneto.

What about local artists? Are you doing any collaborations with people from this area?

Yes, we are. We currently have several artists represented in the spaces. One is actually a Carpeneto native, born and raised here. Another is Simone Campos, a Brazilian artist who lives next door and has bought a house here. Her son, Mateus Nudelmann, is a talented fashion designer whose works were on display at our fashion show.

Can you tell me about your wine collection?

I'm a collector of alcoholic beverages in general. During COVID, I began seriously researching wine and actually started studying to become a wine master and sommelier, but I gave that up and decided instead to focus on appreciating wine and building a genuinely great collection. Most of it is still in the United States, but we are in the process of bringing the wine over to Italy over the next six months to serve at the club.

And do you work with any local producers here in wine or spirits?

On the wine side, we are a major partner and sponsor of Sassaia wine and our neighbors at Tavola Fortuna. We're also open to other local partnerships so we can help each other with visibility and appreciation.

You started your career with your father's spice business. Do you still have any involvement in that?

I have sold virtually all of my interest, retaining only marginal shares in the company. I have another spice start-up that I remain more involved with in an advisory capacity — I go in when they need me, which is less and less these days as they're doing very well on their own. But I retain a genuine passion for the history of the spice trade, which of course connects to Italy: the Silk Road, the age of exploration, Christopher Columbus setting sail for the New World in search of spices. There's so much history there, even if I'm no longer directly involved in the industry.

That leads me to one of my last questions: what do you want to do to 'spice up' Carpeneto?

Well, we could start with the cabaret, as we mentioned. I don't imagine Carpeneto has had a fashion show in the past few decades and the one we launched with our opening party might be the first in a long time. We plan to host a wide variety of events: cultural, artistic, and simply fun: things for locals and visitors alike, for anyone passing through.

A performer from Club Carpeneto's opening celebration, which included fashion, music, and live entertainment.

What do you miss most from Nashville?

Music on every corner. I'm hoping to bring a little of that spirit here eventually.

And when you go back to Nashville, what do you miss from here?

I no longer feel entirely like an American when I go back: I immediately start seeking out good food. But what do I miss most? I miss the friendships I've developed here and the Italian way of life. When we visit home, we're always trying to see family, moving from one thing to the next over a short period of time. It's wonderful, but exhausting.

And, what's your spice tolerance? Mild, medium, hot, or extra hot?

Medium bordering on hot. If you know Nashville at all, you'll know Hot Chicken, which is based on ghost pepper. I used to supply every single hot chicken restaurant in town, so I could once handle the very hottest. But I'm very much out of practice now, because here in northern Italy they don't eat much spicy food. I think I need to head south occasionally to keep the tolerance up.

Thomason launched the project in style with a memorable evening at the villa, featuring a fashion show, a gala dinner, and a varied program of live performances. The event struck a vibrant balance between culture, creativity, and fun. If first impressions are anything to go by, he may have just the right amount of spice to bring new energy and flavor to the town. We wish him the very best of luck.