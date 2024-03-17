Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Ora Organic, The Noortwyck, Diane von Furstenberg for Target

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! And welcome to Sunday Shop’s third edition.

For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Morgan Hines and I’m Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and so much more. And I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, and work to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — who knows, maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

FYB's Lily Tennis Bracelet.

Wearing: I’ve been playing with stacking my jewelry and FYB Jewelry has made that particularly easy. The brand’s selection of pieces lends itself to the practice. On my wrist, I’ve been wearing the brand’s Mini Gold Staple Bracelet with its Lily Tennis Bracelet Gold and loving both. I am only hoping to add more to that stack as time goes on. I love that these pieces are perfect for mixing and matching — and they go well with the pieces of gold jewelry I already tend to wear daily.

Manta silk sleep mask.

Taking care: Over the past several months, I’ve come to love a sleep mask. I have trouble sleeping through the night and am easily woken so thought it was time to try to step up my game when it comes to my nighttime routine and accessories. I started going to bed with a basic sleep mask, and that helped, to a degree. But the Manta Silk Sleep Mask provides a blackout-level of darkness - while still being comfortable to sleep in made from soft yet durable silk. It helps, too, that this option is machine washable. While we’re talking about sleep habits, I’m also a huge fan of the Olly Sleep Gummy.

Eating: More than certainly, I am a popcorn lover. And while I have traditionally been partial to SkinnyPop (which I still love, don’t get me wrong), Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP has been my snack of choice lately. Their 100% whole grain popcorn is vegan, non-GMO, gluten free and kosher and it’s delicious. I prefer their ready-to-eat Sea Salt offering but there are plenty of options for all popcorn lovers.

Cooking//Using in the kitchen: Smoothies are often my favorite form of breakfast. And Ora Organic Vegan Protein Powder - Chocolate Flavor has helped me to level up my favorite breakfast smoothie (hello chocolate, peanut butter, and banana) over the past few months. The plant-based, gluten-free protein powder serves up 22 grams of protein, 0 grams of sugar and it’s made for both men and women, including women who are pregnant.

Decorating: For years, I’ve been on the hunt for a good full-length mirror for my apartment. And the Umbra Hubba Arched Leaning Mirror has become my prize. This mirror comes in both Brass and Metallic Titanium and can either be mounted on the wall or it can be leaned against a wall (which I am currently opting for in my Manhattan apartment). This piece is timeless and it adds a bit of extra brightness to my one bedroom’s hallway, too.



The main dining room at the Noortwyck.



Visiting: I stopped in to The Noortwyck in the West Village for the first time last week and enjoyed the experience. The restaurant, which is refined yet comfortable, opened in 2022 under chef-sommelier team Andrew Quinn and Cedric Nicaise, formerly of Eleven Madison Park. The menu, curated by Quinn, is keyed in on supporting local farmers and is paired with a lovely wine list. The cocktails are also delicious and dessert is a must. Menu items not to miss include the Fluke Crudo, White Asparagus, and the Striped Bass.

Apparel from the DVF for Target collection.

Anticipating: Target’s latest limited-edition design partnership has officially been made public. The retail giant has partnered with Diane von Furstenberg and unveiled its full collection, which includes more than 200 pieces spanning women’s, girl’s, baby apparel and accessories alongside home decor, beauty and furniture selections. The collab, which even includes archival prints from DVF, is priced primarily between $3.99 and $100 with a few outliers. The public will be able to shop the collection starting March 23, while supplies last.