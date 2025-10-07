Chef Alex Espinoza Keeps Bottega’s Legacy Alive in Napa Valley

In Napa Valley, food isn’t just about eating - it’s all about the experience. Driving into Yountville (one of Napa's small, surrounding towns), rows of grapevines and olive trees lined the roads, and a hint of the changing season was in the air. Couples strolled hand in hand, groups of friends lingered on street corners, all seeming to take it in and appreciate its beauty. At the center of it all sits Bottega, a restaurant that captures the valley’s spirit with a level of innovation and hospitality few can match.

The Setting

The evening began before the food even arrived. The mix of rustic charm, smiling staff, and soft light gave the restaurant an energy that immediately explains its loyal following. It was elegant but friendly, the kind of place where you can celebrate a milestone or just relax with friends.

That balance reflects Chef Alex Espinoza’s philosophy. “Hospitality is about forgoing your own ego and respecting what people love, while still pushing forward and keeping the menu dynamic,” he told Appetito Magazine. He takes input seriously, especially from Bottega’s many local regulars. “These are my favorite people to go to for feedback. They’re always honest with me about what’s working and what’s not, and which signature dishes should never leave the menu.”

The Meal

Each course told part of the story that Chef Alex Espinoza wants guests to understand - his connection to the restaurant, its history, and his passion for the food that he serves.

Dinner began with the Pesce Crudo del Giorno, served on a glowing salt stone. That night it was Hamachi, dressed with a light Calabrian chili ponzu and topped with Italian White Sturgeon caviar. “I like to keep the preparation simple to let the flavors of the fish really stand out,” Chef said. Nothing got in the way of the fish - it was tasty and beautifully presented.

Next came the Insalatina di Cavoletti di Bruxelles, bright with Meyer lemon dressing and texture from Marcona almond pesto. “Knowing that raw brussels sprouts are firm, they’re thinly sliced and paired with our Meyer lemon dressing, to help further break down and tenderize the leaves,” he explained to Appetito. “This technique makes it seem like the brussels sprouts are cooked, when really the citrus is doing all the work.”

Bottega’s Insalatina di Cavoletti di Bruxelles with Meyer lemon dressing and Marcona almond pesto.

The Bistecca alla Tartara followed - served in a canoe-cut bone marrow. “Although we have a lot of meat eaters that walk through our doors, not everyone is immediately drawn to the rich fattiness of Wagyu,” Chef said. “This inspired my vision for the plating; I wanted to take this high-end beautiful beef and make it more approachable with a rustic presentation. The bone is cut in a traditional canoe cut, so it’s easy to scoop and serve as the perfect bite.”

The Spaghetti alla Sophia Loren stood out as a favorite, created by the late Chef Michael Chiarello (the visionary behind Bottega Napa Valley and Coqueta San Francisco) for the actress’ birthday. “Instead of just making a traditional tomato basil pasta, Michael wanted to create something more celebratory,” Chef said. “Its simplicity is indicative of Naples and has long been a staple dish at Bottega.”

The Pollo alla Diavola arrived next, its skin perfectly crisp from the wood-fired oven. “The name of this dish has changed throughout the years at Bottega, but the way it's made has always remained the same,” he said. Marinated in orange juice and Calabrian chili, then brined, it was tender and full of flavor.

Pollo alla Diavola is finished in Bottega’s wood-fired oven.

Before dessert, we sampled Wagyu with Polenta. “You don’t need to do much to make this meat shine, so we keep the preparation simple, grill the Wagyu and serve it with an Italian salsa verde, made with lots of fresh herbs with a hint of Fresno chili for seasoning. The Wagyu is served with traditional Italian polenta,” Chef added.

Bottega’s playful twist on tiramisu.

Freshly fried Zeppole doughnuts with cinnamon sugar and chocolate dipping sauce.

Dessert was the perfect finale: Sorbetti e Gelati del Giorno, Sicilian Cannoli, Zeppole, and Tiramisu’ alla “Tra Vigne.” “I love classic Tiramisu, but I like to serve ours with more textural variation, which is why we top it with a cocoa-dusted hard chocolate shell served over coffee ‘soil,’” Chef said. It was decadent, and an unforgettable way to end the evening.

The Chef Behind the Food

Chef Alex Espinoza, ready for guests at Bottega.

Chef Alex’s story is as memorable as the dishes he serves. He grew up in Guatemala, where his family grew nearly everything they ate. “We rarely stepped foot in grocery stores,” he told Appetito. “Everything we needed came straight from the land.” When he moved to California as a teenager, first in Santa Barbara and eventually Napa, that philosophy came with him. “California is so bountiful!” he said. “My time on the Central Coast really instilled in me the belief in sourcing local, fresh ingredients. That philosophy followed me and now influences every single dish we create at Bottega.”

Chef recalled his mother and grandmother with affection, remembering the slow braises, roasts, and sauces that shaped his palate. “It’s funny because growing up, one of the tasks I absolutely hated doing with my mother was making fresh cheese, but now, making fresh mozzarella has become one of my favorite things to do in the kitchen,” he said.

He also spoke of the late Chef Michael Chiarello. “Michael was an extremely ambitious person, a hustler who always wanted to exceed guests’ expectations when they came to Bottega,” Alex said. “What really shaped me is how much Michael valued humility. No one was ‘too good’ to service the guest, whether that be clearing a table, taking out the trash or welcoming guests to the restaurant. His tenacity and work ethic really left a lasting mark on me and our entire team.”

More Than a Meal

Napa is home to world-class dining, but what sets Bottega apart is how it delivers that standard while still feeling genuine. Sitting in the glow of its fireplaces, listening to laughter ripple across the dining room, I understood why this restaurant has remained a cornerstone of the valley since 2008.

“Memories are everything, and that’s what I want our guests to walk away with,” Chef Alex told Appetito. “I want them to remember the incredible hospitality, the warm ambiance, and most importantly, those special conversations we had with loved ones and friends over an unforgettable meal—that's what we will always aim to provide at Bottega. There's honestly nothing better than when a customer who dined with us years ago comes back and shares a photo or tells us about a fond memory from their last visit. Those moments remind me why we do this.”