Carne da Macello: When Italians Turn People into Meat

In Italian, food is rarely just food. It organizes time, relationships, and expectations. This column explores Italian sayings and proverbs as ways of thinking shaped at the table.

These expressions preserve that knowledge in compact form. Read literally, they speak about eating. Read more closely, they offer insight into how experience, pleasure, and social life are understood.

The aim is simple: to treat language as another ingredient—handled with care, tasted slowly, and shared. No prior appetite required. It tends to arrive along the way.

Carne da macello

Literal translation: Meat for slaughter.

Meaning: People treated as usable and replaceable, without concern for their well-being or the dangers to which they are exposed.

If the Italian expressions explored in this series have so far offered at least some reason to smile, the one in this installment does not. That is because Italy’s relationship with food is not limited to pleasure, conviviality, or the amusing complications of everyday life. Its expressive force extends to every aspect of human experience, including exploitation, violence, and war. Even when confronting life at its most dramatic, the language of food can convey a situation with a precision and immediacy that few other semantic fields could match.

A slaughterhouse turns a living animal into meat. Italian uses the same transformation to describe what happens when a person is valued only for their usefulness. The expression is cruel, but its logic is precise.

Explore more of Samuel Ghelli's Italian language and culture stories.

Treating carne da macello simply as the Italian equivalent of cannon fodder would be misleading. The two expressions can refer to the same people, but the images behind them are entirely different. The English draws its imagery from war: human beings become material consumed by artillery. The Italian reaches the battlefield by another route, drawing on the butcher’s trade and, ultimately, the production of food.

The metaphor is already documented in a military context in the fourteenth century. The Florentine chronicler Matteo Villani recounted how the French defenders of Corbeil fought fiercely because they knew that, if defeated, they would become carne di beccheria, literally, “butcher-shop meat.” Defeat would reduce them from soldiers to bodies and from bodies to meat.

Over time, however, the image moved beyond the battlefield. It may now describe workers forced to endure dangerous and inhuman conditions, women coerced into prostitution, or children exploited for labor. In such cases, the phrase does not necessarily imply death. What connects these different uses is the reduction of a person to something usable and replaceable.

By the nineteenth century, the expression had assumed its modern form: carne da macello. The shift from beccheria, the butcher’s shop, to macello, the slaughterhouse, also changed the focus of the scene. The medieval wording evokes meat at the end of the process, already displayed for sale. The modern phrase moves one step backward, from the butcher’s counter to the living creature destined to become that meat. This makes the tragedy more visible: we are asked to imagine not only the final product but also the violence that produces it.

Even the replacement of di with da matters. While di connects the meat to the butcher’s shop, da defines something by its use, function, or destination. Italian commonly employs this construction in phrases such as abito da sera, an evening dress; cane da guardia, a guard dog; and vino da tavola, wine meant for the table. In carne da macello, it identifies a body in terms of what is supposed to happen to it. Applied to people, the grammar itself suggests that someone else has already determined what they are for. Their humanity is replaced by a function.

Carne da macello is one of Italian’s darkest food expressions. Here, food offers neither pleasure nor comfort. It reveals the ultimate logic of exploitation: a human being reduced to flesh whose purpose has already been decided by someone else.