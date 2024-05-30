Skip to Content
Celebrating Pinot Grigio delle Venezia

Here's how our wine contributor celebrated Pinot Grigio Day with an array of tastings and events around NYC with the Vini delle Venezie DOC.

9:25 AM EDT on May 30, 2024

Celebrating Pinot Grigio Day.

Pinot Grigio (Pinot Gris in France), is the Italian name for the well-loved white wine produced in northern Italy. The grape is widely cultivated in several Italian regions, producing a range of wines that vary in style and quality. However, the appellation of note is Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC, which refers to wines that are produced in the areas spanning the Triveneto: Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, and Trentino-Alto Adige. 

Pinot Grigio is known for its array of aromas and flavors, including citrus and tropical fruits (lime, grapefruit, green apple, pear, and white peach). The crisp acidity and mineral notes are a tribute to its alpine area of production. Did you know that Pinot Grigio is celebrated annually on May 17th? 

Wines from the Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC.
To celebrate World Pinot Grigio Day, we worked alongside the Consorzio Tutela Vini delle Venezie Pinot Grigio DOC and IEEM USA to build anticipation and increase momentum. In an endeavor to get in the groove, we began sipping different Pinot Grigio wines in the days leading to the main event. We then hosted a #WiningHourChat (virtual vinous conversation) on X (Twitter) to raise awareness and to highlight Tinazzi Winery of Veneto and their Istà Ca’ de Rocchi Pinot Grigio. The conversation revolved around their unique terroir, pinot grigio production, flavor profile and pairing suggestions. Participants also shared their thoughts on this varietal, along with their favorite Pinot Grigio stories. 

Tinazzi Winery of Veneto's Istà Ca’ de Rocchi Pinot Grigio.
Next, along with the delle Venezie Consorzio and some friends, we engaged in “Pinot Grigio in the City,” which involved a series of NYC bar-hops to taste and talk about Pinot Grigio and its versatility. We also tasted a variety of pairings. From Italian and American fare to Malaysian and Indian, it was clear that Pinot Grigio is diverse enough to pair with a variety of dishes and cuisines, including seafood, fish, vegan, vegetarian, spicy, and much more.

The pinnacle was a MasterClass and Pinot Grigio Blind-tasting, hosted by the Consorzio Tutela Vini Pinot Grigio delle Venezie. This was a unique and fun way to explore the various styles of Pinot Grigio. The fact that it was a blind-tasting prevented any bias and preconceived Pinot Grigio notions. It was all pleasantly surprising.  From sparkling and bianco Pinot Grigio to Ramato and Rosé style Pinot Grigio, there was something for everyone. Aged Pinot Grigio is even a thing! How remarkable! The class and blind-tasting were further substantiated by a sunset aperitivo with tasty treats and walk-around tasting of over 100 Pinot Grigio wines! 

Pinot Grigio Blind-tasting hosted by the Consorzio Tutela Vini Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie.
The series of events were a great success in celebrating Pinot Grigio Day! If you celebrated Pinot Grigio day, fantastic! If not, do not miss an opportunity to discover or rediscover the versatility of this lovely white wine and the ‘delle Venezie’ difference. You may be surprised!

