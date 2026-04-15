Charleston Says “Ciao” to Positano at Allora

If you haven’t been to Italy, it’s never too late to go. But if you have, then you know there’s a certain magic that’s hard to replicate. The community, the flavors, and the way a simple meal somehow turns into hours of celebration.

Allora. It means “then.” A pause, a cue, a let’s-go moment. There are restaurants on the Amalfi Coast. There are restaurants in Charleston. And then - there’s Allora.

Tucked inside a charming 1800s building in Charleston’s Holy City, Allora is what happens when coastal Italian meets an old, historic, Southern city with a little extra sparkle. Created by Free Reign Restaurant Group owners Ryan and Kelleanne Jones, the space not only feels like a restaurant, but more like you’ve stumbled into a sun-drenched escape somewhere between Positano and your best life.

From the second you walk in, it hits you in the best way. Color, texture, movement. The rooms practically glow. Kelleanne Jones didn’t hold back, channeling Amalfi Coast energy with bold hues, plush details, and just the right amount of drama. Even a trip to the restroom becomes a moment (trust me), with Andrea Bocelli serenading you like you’re the main character.

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Even the restroom at Allora is designed as part of the experience.

Allora is not just beautiful, it’s seriously delicious.

The setup is part of the fun. Want a quick espresso and a scoop of gelato? Done. Feeling a long, leisurely dinner with friends and several courses? Also done. There’s a buzzing dining room, a dreamy rooftop, and a steady flow of spritzes that make it very easy to lose track of time.

Can we talk about the pasta? All of it is made in-house daily (except for gluten-free) by Leonardo, who produces an impressive 125 pounds a day, perched on a small stool working an extruder like a master artisan. It’s hypnotic. It’s dedication. It’s Italy.

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Fresh dough being prepared in-house, part of Allora’s daily pasta production.

Ingredients are thoughtfully sourced, many imported through Italian-focused distributors. You’ll find hard-to-source delicacies like guanciale, stracciatella, and Calabrian chili woven throughout the menu. The malfadine with pork ragù is rich and cozy. The linguine al limone is bright and zippy. Rigatoni brings the comfort. And the gnocchi? Soft, pillowy clouds topped with corn purée and crab; it’s giving Southern meets seaside Italy, and it works.

Housemade pasta dishes highlight both Italian tradition and coastal Southern influence.

Beyond pasta, there’s plenty to explore: fresh crudo, peppery arugula with pistachio, tender octopus, indulgent bone marrow, and a bistecca alla Fiorentina that demands a moment of silence. The branzino, flown in from the Mediterranean, keeps things light and coastal.

The daily specials shake things up; osso buco, eggplant, even playful twists like pizza frittata. There is always something new, which is exactly why people keep coming back.

Speaking of people - Allora has a scene. There’s a whole “girls’ weekend” energy happening (genius idea from the owners’ daughter), where groups roll in for magnums of rosé, matching tees, and a full-table feast of crudi, antipasti, primi, pesce, carne, and dolci. It’s lively, a little extra, and completely contagious.

Now don’t you dare think about skipping dessert. We’re talking house made classic tiramisu, warm zeppole, and affogato that hits every time. Or grab gelato on your way out—caramel, pistachio, espresso—you really can’t go wrong.

A full spread of antipasti captures the restaurant’s shareable dining style.

Of course, there’s aperitivo hour, your new favorite habit. Monday through Friday, 4–6 p.m., you can order a drink and snacks magically appear. Chips, olives, nuts, the whole Italian happy hour vibe. The bar is cozy, the energy is high, and it is always spritz o’clock. Aperol, Hugo, limoncello, plus house-made “cellos” in flavors like lemon, strawberry basil and grapefruit that taste like summer in a glass.

Cocktails are playful yet refined. Don’t miss the affogato espresso martini or the theatrical table side classic martini service. The wine list leans heavily Italian, as it should. Crisp Soave and Vermentino, bold Montepulciano and Primitivo, and the kind of heavy hitters, Barolo and Brunello, that make you pause mid-sip.

The bar at Allora offers Italian wines and playful cocktails.

So if you’re craving the Amalfi Coast but your suitcase is staying in the closet for now—Allora. No flight. No jet lag. Just really good food, drink, atmosphere, and an experience that somehow turns into exactly what you miss about Italy.