Chef’s Day Off: AJ Capella of Summit House in New Jersey

Helming the kitchen at Summit House in Summit, NJ, Executive Chef AJ Capella is known as one of the state’s brightest culinary talents. A Culinary Institute of America graduate (Class of 2010), AJ has spent time in some of the region’s most revered kitchens, including The Ryland Inn and The Aviary. His style—a mix of refined technique, global influence, and deep local roots—earned him recognition as the Garden State Culinary Arts Foundation’s Rising Star Chef in 2017.

At Summit House, AJ creates menus that reflect the restaurant’s mission of “Community Through Cuisine,” weaving in the best of New Jersey’s seasonal bounty with creativity, care, and intention. When he gets a rare day off, he heads outdoors, seeks out bold new flavors, and tries—if only briefly—to unplug.

He enjoys Sundays or Monday off when possible, spending time with his girlfriend and relaxing at home.

Appetito Magazine caught up with Chef Capella to learn more about how he unwinds, what inspires him outside the kitchen, and where he’s eating when he’s off the clock.

Morning: Time with my Girlfriend and Food Crawls

I usually wake up at the same time everyday around 9 a.m. Sometimes a little earlier or later. Sundays are a little busy since it’s the one day both my girlfriend and I have off. We’ll go see a Yankee game or do something outdoors. We’ll head into the city—usually Queens to grab food. I gravitate toward Asian food, especially stuff I don’t cook myself. Dumplings, noodles, and foods like that.

Afternoons: Cooking Outdoors and Hiking

I’m happiest when I’m outside. Whether it’s hiking, cooking outdoors or going to the Delaware to float around on a raft. I love the outdoors and outdoor cooking— we build teepee-style structures in the woods where I hang grills and cook over open fire. I like hiking a lot. My favorite hike in New Jersey is the Stairway to Heaven trail in Sussex, up by High Point.

On his day off, Chef Capella enjoys outdoor cooking and time in nature.

Evening: Wine, TV, and Unplugging

If we stay out late in the city, we might grab a hotel, but if we don’t go far we’ll head home. Nights are quiet. We open up a bottle of wine, maybe watch some TV or a movie to decompress.

On Mondays, if I actually get to be alone and keep the calendar clear, I lean into doing nothing. Literally. No alarms, no plans. I eat lunch. I eat dinner. That’s about it. It’s not too exciting but I decompress.

Follow Chef Capella on Instagram or check out the Summit House website for more information.