Laura R. Gray Writes about Her Guidebook to the Land of Brunello

Montalcino is a small town in the heart of postcard Tuscany . The local population is just over 5,000 people but the town welcomes more than 200,000 visitors a year. Give or take some sporting events, mostly involving bicycles, tourism is driven largely by the wine produced here and only here: Brunello di Montalcino . Although a relatively young appellation, Brunello di Montalcino is considered one of the best wines in the world, thanks to its longevity and relative rarity. There are over 200 Brunello wineries in Montalcino, and their combined production is of approximately 330,000 cases per vintage. Production is governed by a strict set of rules of regulations.

Originally from Scotland, I have been lucky to live in Montalcino since 1995. I have always worked in the wine industry and was the CEO for a small winery for two decades. My book, The Magpie’s Guide to Montalcino, was released on the first of September 2024 by UK publisher, Constellations Press. The introduction is by Italy’s first Master of Wine, Gabriele Gorelli, who was born and raised in Montalcino.

Magpies are birds that are well-known for their peculiar fondness for shiny things: their nests often reveal a collection of such items, ranging from silver foil to the occasional diamond ring. This is how I felt when I assembled these nuggets of information. It turns out that I have been unintentionally collecting them for a huge part of my life. The guide is organized in alphabetical order and contains over 300 entries and definitions that range from wine-making terms and practices, etymology, cultural anthropology, town history and even a little biography here and there. You will find Italian words and concepts from the world of viticulture and enology as they relate to Brunello and many words that are essential to understanding life in an Italian small town. Whether regarding the vagaries of the local post office, the necessity of “Bella Figura” or Montalcino’s propensity to give everything nicknames – including esteemed mayors, 400-year-old statues and town squares – the guide covers a lot of ground.

The beauty of the dictionary format is that the reader can be a magpie too, hopping from entry to entry until they find one that sparkles. In fact, do not read The Magpie’s Guide to Montalcino from cover to cover in the conventional way, but rather follow your own curiosity and interests. The book is a beautifully produced hardback that makes it perfect for browsing. All entries are cross-referenced and there is an index by topic. It is ideal for wine lovers, anyone who has a trip to Tuscany in their future or a love in general of Italy and things Italian.

Montalcino was my first love and my home for many years. I exited our flat on the main street in a beetle-green wedding dress in 2000 to marry my Super Tuscan and pushed prams up and down its streets in the years thereafter. Every time I drive up through the fog to Montalcino, I am overcome by its beauty. Writing this guide is a love-letter and a gift to the place that has been my home for nearly thirty years.

