Matto Espresso Offers Little Tastes of Italy all around New York City

Walking into any of the 38 Matto Espresso locations in NYC feels like stepping into a vibrant corner of Italy, filled with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and just-baked pastries. Founded by Mosche and Jennifer Maman and Shlomi Levi, Matto was inspired by their extensive experience in the restaurant industry and frequent travels across Europe, particularly Italy. They noticed a gap in the market for high-quality yet affordable coffee and pastries in New York, and thus, Matto was born. Matto’s concept blends the traditions of Italian coffee culture with the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle of New Yorkers. At the heart of Matto's mission is a commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and sustainable offerings.

Matto’s unique fixed pricing model, where coffee and pastries are offered at just $3, is a nod to Italian coffee culture, where an espresso and cornetto cost just a few euros. “We wanted to bring the Italian coffee experience to New York, but we also wanted it to be affordable,” says Moshe. “In Italy, you can walk into any café and get a great espresso for just a few euros. We wanted to bring that same idea here, while maintaining the quality people expect from a premium coffee brand.” This accessible price point, along with their focus on authenticity and mindfulness, has allowed them to build a loyal customer base while making premium coffee available to everyone.

Coffee and treats at Matto Espresso.

“Another element from Italian culture is drinking espresso at the bar,” Jennifer says. “We offer a cup and saucer to parallel this experience, along with a complimentary piece of chocolate with every beverage. But you can pick up your coffee and go, too.” Matto has also embraced customer preferences with their mobile app, which offers a convenient way for customers to order ahead and pick up in-store.

The app has been a significant part of Matto's growth, with 90% of users joining within an 18-month period. It enhances convenience by allowing customers to place orders quickly during peak hours, reducing wait times. The app also supports customization options, letting customers personalize their orders, all while maintaining the warm, community feel that Matto is known for. As part of Matto’s post-pandemic strategy, the app plays a critical role in adapting to changing consumer behaviors, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience.

One of the 38 Matto Espresso locations in NYC.

Sustainability and mindfulness are woven into Matto’s ethos, not only in the materials they use but also in their approach to food and drink. The founders partner with a renowned Italian roaster to ensure the coffee they serve stays true to Italian traditions, shaping both the menu and the overall customer experience. Matto’s thoughtfully curated menu is prepared fresh daily in their commissary kitchen–never frozen–encouraging a healthier, more mindful approach to consumption. They are also intentional about portion sizes and the careful use of syrup in their sweetened drinks.

“We're very focused on customer service and quality,” says Moshe. “That's what differentiates us from other coffee shops.” This focus has contributed to Matto’s ability to maintain a loyal following in a competitive market. “We’re opening stores when others are closing,” Jennifer says, a reflection of their growth and resilience during challenging times for many in the industry.

Matto's coffee cart at Brooklyn College.

As of October 15, Matto launched a new permanent location at Brooklyn College, introducing their new coffee cart concept. This eye-catching coffee truck offers the full Matto menu, bringing their signature experience to campus in a unique way.

Moving forward, the team is exploring opportunities in high-traffic areas, like airports and hospitals. Their goal is simple: to make high-quality coffee both affordable and accessible, so that anyone, anywhere, can enjoy a taste of Italy.

“When you feel good about what you do, and you know you have something good to give to people, it’s always going to end up well,” says Moshe. “When you focus on the customer, treat your employees well, and prioritize giving, the results will always be positive.”