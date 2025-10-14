Mountains of Italian Food in Canada

They might seem half a world away (well, because they are), but Canada and Italy have more in common than you may think.

Both countries offer breathtaking natural beauty, namely the picture-perfect mountain vistas that dot both lands. Italy is famed for the Dolomites and Appennines on the peninsula and Mount Etna in Sicily, while the Canadian landscape is defined by its famed gargantuan ranges.

In fact, from my perch at the Four Seasons Whistler, located in British Columbia on the western side of the country (a brisk, jaw-dropping two-hour ride north of Vancouver), the mountain views and fresh pine trees are just as impressive as the ones I saw during a recent trip to Sicily.

A Taste of Italy in British Columbia’s Peaks

But forget about the views: We all know that to properly compare two regions, you’ve got to taste them. We are talking about Italian food, after all.

Looking outside my lux room at the property, I blink—am I back on Mount Etna? I have the same thought when I experience the property’s Braidwood Tavern, which boasts an impressive array of Italian dishes, especially considering it's a chic Canadian-style tavern. There’s a lush Confit Garlic & Black Pepper Focaccia, freshly made burrata, and crisp broccoli with a smooth and spicy chili garlic butter.

I go to sleep happy and full, and the next morning, as the sun rises over the mountain's twin peaks (one is Whistler, the other is Blackcomb—hence the Whistler-Blackcomb moniker), it’s time to explore.

Il Caminetto: Royal-Approved Dining

Warm lighting and elegant table settings set the scene at Il Caminetto, one of Whistler’s most acclaimed Italian restaurants.

In this part of the world, Italian cuisine is ruled by the TopTable Group, a family of restaurants that dominate the food scene with a series of Italian-inspired eateries. They even make their own chocolate and liquor.

Here at the base of Whistler Mountain, one of their crown jewels is Il Caminetto. If you’re wondering about its pedigree, does a royal fanbase mean anything to you? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it a Valentine's tradition to dine here over the years. And for what it’s worth, the last time they did, they brought along Michael Bublé.

Glancing at the menu, it’s clear why Harry and Meghan are fans. All of the pasta is made in-house, the wine list is as long as War and Peace, and the vibes are as classy as Windsor Castle itself.

Il Caminetto’s seafood risotto brings coastal Italian flavors to Whistler’s alpine setting.

As a result, don’t expect run-of-the-mill Italian fare. I feast on dishes like a plate of warm Sicilian olives tossed with toasted almonds, citrus, and chilies. Meanwhile, the restaurant’s Italian Misti, a mix of prosciutto di Parma, Hiro Wagyu bresaola, mortadella, fennel salami, grissini, and giardiniera, offers a little something for everyone.

There’s also lush saffron spaghetti made with Nova Scotia lobster. Another highlight is a heaping plate of ricotta gnocchi made with local mushrooms. On this particular night, there was also a lasagna made Don Angie-style: instead of stacked, it was rolled sideways, perfect for showing off its overflowing layers.

The desserts would also please a king and queen, including TopTable’s sweet in-house chocolate.

From Whistler to Vancouver

The Fairmont Pacific Rim overlooks Vancouver Bay, where city, sea, and mountains converge.

To make the most of my trip out west, I had to also say hello to Vancouver, British Columbia’s capital.

Driving over the massive Lion’s Gate Bridge (which stretches over Vancouver Bay and connects Northern British Columbia with the city), my first stop is the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Regarded as one of the premier hotels in the city, it sits overlooking the Bay, where the city, sea, mountains, trees, and water collide. From outside my room, I’m transfixed by a steady stream of cruise ships and seaplanes whisking visitors to and fro.

Aside from being home to one of the best bars in the world (The Botanist, known for its incredibly inventive drinks), the Pacific Rim houses a small town’s worth of Italian dining options. Craving luscious gelato? Grab a cup from Motoretta Gelato, which combines local ingredients with Italian flair. If you can brave the long lines, Giovane Caffè serves up piping hot espresso with bites like prosciutto paninis and a fresh chickpea and tomato salad. Not to be outdone, their sit-down Venetian-style restaurant, Bacaro, offers an array of classics from the city of canals - with Michelin-star backing.

CinCin: A Grand Finale

Seafood linguine at CinCin in Vancouver, featuring prawns, clams, and Humboldt squid.

To wrap up my sojourn in the Pacific Northwest, it’s time for a grand finale, courtesy of another TopTable Group restaurant. CinCin is a local legend around these parts—so lauded that they even released a cookbook a few years back, written by executive chef Andrew Richardson.

Sitting down at its large space on Robson Street, the plates start coming fast and furious: delicate fried zucchini blossoms, a platter of local tomatoes with a plop of burrata at its center. The lamb chops here are sourced from Alberta and come with cannellini beans. The fresh linguine is served alongside prawns, clams, and Humboldt squid.

A sweet finale: a trio of cannoli at CinCin, dusted with powdered sugar and citrus zest.

And for a final taste of my trip westward—out comes a fresh plum tart along with a trio of cannoli, lightly dusted with powdered sugar. It reminds me of the mountain I just conquered. And when I say conquered, I mean successfully eating my way through it.