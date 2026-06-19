The Art of Balance: Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti 

In addition to his celebrated music career, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti is currently collaborating with the award-winning producers behind L’Intervallo, an upcoming short film that explores my favorite topics: family, heritage, and legacy. I am excited to be working with the award-winning production, including Long Island filmmaker Tom Cassese, award-winning producer Christian Ladigoski, and acclaimed composer Aaron Kenny, whose credits include Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid. At the center of the story is Sal Valentinetti—best known as Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer recipient on America’s Got Talent—in a leading role that closely reflects the themes of family, tradition, and identity explored throughout the film.

As a fellow New Yorker, Long Island resident, and foodie, I asked Sal a few questions on how he is balancing his exhilarating lifestyle as a multifaceted entertainer.

What does "work" & "balance" look like in your life right now?

I take as much work as possible because I love it and I’m grateful, but my home is my solitude. I take as many nights downtown with family as I can, as many beach days as the weather will allow, and always leave room for Sunday dinner at home when possible.

What fuels you outside of work (on weekends, on your plate, in your glass, or in your home)?

I love to cook. The easiest way to show someone you love them is to prepare them a meal. My passion for entertaining goes far beyond the stage.

The ritual you never skip, no matter how busy things get?

ALWAYS keep your white walls clean.

A recent meal, bottle, trip, or exhibition that left a lasting impression?

My wife rarely comes to work with me if it’s inside the country, but we’ve recently discovered San Diego, California, and fell in love. It’s all the beautiful parts about Europe without leaving home, and the Little Italy down India Street is one of the best in the country.

What's one pursuit beyond your career that's shaped how you think and lead?

I’m a family man first. My grandparents and great grandparents came here with no one and nothing and built a large and close knit family. I feel a responsibility to them to stay in touch and bring that family together under my roof as often as possible. It reflects directly on my style as a band leader. It also allows a deeper understanding of my role as Giovanni DiTomasso in L’intervallo. Giovanni’s conflict is associated with his love for family and pride in his forefathers.

Follow Sal on all platforms: @salthevoice.