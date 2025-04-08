There’s Still Time for the Best Italian in San Francisco Restaurant Week

It’s mid-week, but there’s still time to take advantage of San Francisco Restaurant Week 2025, running now through April 13. This citywide event features special prix-fixe menus at top restaurants across the city—including a standout group of Italian restaurants serving up regional favorites, handmade pastas, and modern twists on classic dishes.
Whether you’re craving a comforting bowl of pasta, a wood-fired pizza, or a multi-course coastal Italian dinner, these restaurants are offering curated menus at accessible prices, perfect for a night out in the city.
Here’s your guide to the best Italian restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week—complete with pricing, locations, and links to reserve your table.
54 Mint
16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103
Lunch: $35 | Dinner: $60
A hidden gem near Market Street, 54 Mint is known for its authentic Roman fare and elegant atmosphere. Expect classic Italian dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients and served alongside a thoughtfully curated wine list.
Acquolina
1600 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Dinner: $45
Located in North Beach, Acquolina offers coastal Italian cuisine with a focus on seafood and Mediterranean flavors. Their Restaurant Week menu is ideal for a cozy dinner near the park.
AltoVino
1358 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Dinner: $75
AltoVino takes you on a culinary tour of Italy’s regions with its refined, seasonal menu. It’s a perfect choice for diners seeking elevated Italian food in San Francisco with a wine list to match.
a Mano
450 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Lunch: $35
This Hayes Valley favorite is known for its fresh handmade pasta and casual Italian vibe. Their prix-fixe lunch menu offers exceptional value in one of SF’s trendiest neighborhoods.
Bella Trattoria
3854 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94118
Lunch: $35 | Dinner: $60
A staple in the Richmond District, Bella Trattoria serves traditional Italian comfort food in a cozy, welcoming space. It’s an ideal option for a relaxed lunch or hearty dinner.