There’s Still Time for the Best Italian in San Francisco Restaurant Week

It’s mid-week, but there’s still time to take advantage of San Francisco Restaurant Week 2025, running now through April 13. This citywide event features special prix-fixe menus at top restaurants across the city—including a standout group of Italian restaurants serving up regional favorites, handmade pastas, and modern twists on classic dishes.

Whether you’re craving a comforting bowl of pasta, a wood-fired pizza , or a multi-course coastal Italian dinner, these restaurants are offering curated menus at accessible prices, perfect for a night out in the city.

Here’s your guide to the best Italian restaurants participating in San Francisco Restaurant Week—complete with pricing, locations, and links to reserve your table.

54 Mint

16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94103

Lunch: $35 | Dinner: $60

A hidden gem near Market Street, 54 Mint is known for its authentic Roman fare and elegant atmosphere. Expect classic Italian dishes prepared with seasonal ingredients and served alongside a thoughtfully curated wine list.

Acquolina

1600 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Dinner: $45

Located in North Beach, Acquolina offers coastal Italian cuisine with a focus on seafood and Mediterranean flavors. Their Restaurant Week menu is ideal for a cozy dinner near the park.

AltoVino

1358 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94133

Dinner: $75

AltoVino takes you on a culinary tour of Italy’s regions with its refined, seasonal menu. It’s a perfect choice for diners seeking elevated Italian food in San Francisco with a wine list to match.

a Mano

450 Hayes Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Lunch: $35

This Hayes Valley favorite is known for its fresh handmade pasta and casual Italian vibe. Their prix-fixe lunch menu offers exceptional value in one of SF’s trendiest neighborhoods.