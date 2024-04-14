Appetito’s Sunday Shop: Roark, Yeti, Bobo

We’re inching closer and closer to late spring temperatures that will have me itching for a spritz — I can feel it. I’m embracing the renewal that comes with spring even if I’m desperate for summer to arrive more quickly.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

[Note: Appetito may earn commissions from products featured in links to this story.]

Roark women's Safe Camp jacket.

Wearing: Early spring is one of the most exciting times of the year, in my opinion. But it comes with somewhat unpredictable weather - it often feels too late in the year to sport a bulky winter coat while it’s also too chilly to throw on a denim jacket or embrace a no-coat mentality. Enter: Roark’s Safe Camp Reversible Jacket. This option is sturdy, warm and very cute in a neutral color perfect to toss over jeans to complete a casual look while keeping cozy. And it’s reversible, to show an olive and cheetah option if you prefer a bolder look.

Taking care: I am constantly on the hunt for a good shampoo and conditioner combo. And while I’ve found some great hair masks over the years, I’ve never put my finger on the exact right duo for cleansing and conditioning. But I’ve just started using Nécessaire’s Rosemary Shampoo & Conditioner and it may just be the duo that changes the hair care game for me. This color-safe shampoo and conditioner has a light scent and is meant to help strengthen the user’s hair and their scalp, containing rosemary oil and a “micro-dose” of Capixyl which is meant to help revive follicles. It also contains peptides and ceramides to promote strength and safeguard from breakage.

The interior of the Yeti store in the Flatiron district of Manhattan.

Exploring: Yeti recently opened its flagship store in Manhattan’s Flatiron district. I’ve been a fan of the brand’s drinkware for ages and had so much fun checking out its first-ever NYC store ahead of its opening to the public. The space is fun, has tons of options between coolers, apparel and more, and even includes a customization space in-store. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the area. I opted to customize a 20-oz. powder pink tumbler which I can’t wait to use in the summer months for my beloved iced coffee walks in the mornings.

Avissi Prosecco.

Drinking: Serving brunch at our apartment for a few friends, we opted to pour Avissi Prosecco alongside fresh squeezed orange juice (made with the very citrus juicer mentioned in our Easter hosting guide), bagels, pancakes, quiche, and more. The prosecco, sourced fully from Glera grapes in the Veneto region, is delightfully fizzy and tastes crisp. It’s delicious on its own as well as a mimosa component or cocktail element.

Steak at Bobo in Manhattan's West Village.



Dining: The West Village’s Bobo is adorable. It’s chic yet understated and makes for the perfect dinner with friends or an intimate but not-over-the-top early date spot. And the several-story restaurant’s decor is only the cherry on top. While trying the restaurant for the first time last weekend, I found their Filet au Poivre to be the best I’ve tried — ever — and I don’t say that lightly. The Crispy Artichokes complimented by sauce béarnaise was also a highlight as was our shared side of Roasted Baby Carrots made with crispy garlic, chilies and maple (which tasted great the next day, too; I’m a big proponent of always taking leftovers home).