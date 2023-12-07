Get to Know the Select Spritz

We all know the Aperol Spritz, the famed Italian aperitivo that is a treat for our taste buds and our eyes — which is why it’s so often found in our Instagram feeds.

But perhaps not as well known is the Select Spritz, also called the Venetian Spritz, a similar, just as delicious, ruby-colored drink made with Select Aperitivo, made for year-round drinking.

Rudi Carraro, a global ambassador for Amaro Montenegro, tells Appetito the spritz was the drink of choice in the Veneto region, but that spritz wasn’t the same colorful, social-media friendly drink that comes to mind now. Instead, it was a wine-based spritz made with white wine and soda water.

“Select Aperitivo was already present in the region as the key aperitif so it was a natural development for it to become the main ingredient of the Original Venetian Spritz in the 1950s. Since then, it’s still recognized as the recipe that represents the aperitivo culture in Venice,” says Carraro.

Carraro thinks of Italy as “synonymous” with “Aperitivo,” he says — a time of day he believes is particularly Italian.

“Venice during the ‘70s played a fundamental role in the development of the Aperitivo culture, with the Venetian Spritz being adopted as one of the aperitivo signature serves,” he explains. “(That made) Select one of the hero aperitifs of this consumption moment, which is now a global trend.”

Characterized by a flavor profile that includes citrusy, spicy, tropical and sweet-bitter notes, the Select Spritz is refreshing, delicious and pretty simple to make.

Here’s how, according to Select Aperitivo.

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Select Aperitivo Servings 1 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 3 parts 3 prosecco

1 part 1 Select Aperitivo

1 splash 1 soda

1 1 Green olive Directions Start with a stemmed wine glass.

Add your ingredients over ice.

Stir.

Garnish with an olive.