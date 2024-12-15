Sunday Shop: Champagne Telmont, Hume Supernatural, Aqua

Another Sunday Shop written from the sky. This time, I’m on my way to a bachelorette party for a close friend from college and I couldn’t be more excited. While I’m in a party mood, it’s a good time to think about the holiday season and since I am on that train right now, you may notice that track of thought in some of this week’s recommendations below.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Holiday sipping: We’re in the thick of gifting season. With that in mind, I want to bring an option to light that is the perfect thing to bring to a host or hostess - or to enjoy at home as you celebrate. With more than a century of history, 100% organic Champagne Telmont arrives in a lovely bottle, is high quality and is produced with a focus on sustainability. The recently released Réserve De La Terre is made with organic grapes, comes in a lightweight bottle, is lower in sugar and is aged for 36 months.

Self-care: I love to use dry body oil after a shower and Hume Supernatural’s recently released Vanilla Daze body oil is quickly becoming my new favorite. The scent is delectable - the first time applying I honestly thought I couldn’t put enough on, it smells that good. It’s also the perfect size to serve as a stocking stuffer, if you’re in the market.

Seasonal scents: ‘Tis the season to use scented candles. That’s how the song goes, right? Either way, Candier has an array of scents that are sure to please, whether you’re looking for a seasonally appropriate gift or something to set the holiday mood in your own home. My favorite right now has to be the Christmastide Candle. With a 60 hour burn time, this candle will add a little touch of cheer through the rest of the month in my apartment.

New and notable: There is a new dual-dining concept in Flatiron. Aqua serves both Japanese and Italian cuisine on what it aptly calls a “grand scale” in terms of dining. The 24,000 square foot space in which the restaurant lives is chic and vibey. It’s ideal for a Friday night out with friends or maybe a date if you’re aiming to impress. Aqua delivers pizza alongside sushi alongside pasta alongside the culinary team’s own iteration of sushi, dubbed “Crystal Sushi.” I really enjoyed my first dine here and definitely plan to revisit to test more of Aqua’s extensive menu.