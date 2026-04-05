Sunday Shop: 2026 Spring Bag Picks 

Spring is blooming, and so is my handbag obsession. My personal wishlist is too long to list, so I’ve condensed. Here’s my short list with a couple bags I’ve been wearing on rotation this spring so far, and a couple I’m betting on for the months ahead.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Kite Hobo Maxi in Caramel

Strathberry’s Kite Hobo Maxi in Caramel has become my everything, everyday, everywhere bag. A beautiful example of understated luxury, this bag is beautifully crafted, extremely spacious (fits a laptop and plenty else easily), comfortable to carry and timeless. It’s made with fine-grain leather and includes the brand’s signature “Music Bar” closure that is inspired by jewelry. It’s a unique carry-all and a piece I know I’ll use for life.

Mini Adele Bag by Bembien

Sold by Banana Republic, the Mini Adele Bag by Bembien is a great option for afternoons and evenings out. In handwoven carré leather, the bag is a miniature version of Bembien’s bucket bag. It includes an adjustable shoulder strap and a drawstring closure. This is another one I believe will also stand the test of time—particularly given Bembien’s goal of delivering accessories that can be “passed down through generations,” according to Banana Republic.

Duxbury Satchel in Tan Adrift

Brahmin’s Duxbury Satchel comes in plenty of colorways but the Tan Adrift is a great choice for spring, in my humble opinion. Made with leather, it offers a slightly slouchy silhouette with some structure. It can be carried with its top handles or with an adjustable strap. The leather is beautiful and soft to the touch accompanied by Brahmin’s “Melbourne” trim and a fixed tassel that adds a little character to the neutral piece.

Timmy Shoulder Bag Destination

STAUD’s recent collaboration with American Express has my attention—specifically the included special edition of STAUD’s Timmy Bag. In celebration of the Amex Gold Card’s 60th anniversary, the two created a capsule inspired by travel and the beaded bag is perfect for spring and summer wear highlighting various destinations. It’s perfect for travel lovers.

Vivrelle

For sustainability, affordability and variety’s sake, I’d recommend borrowing a bag this spring from Vivrelle through its monthly membership program.

Vivrelle offers luxury at an accessible price point through its Classique and Couture tiers—at $139 for one item from the Classique closet, $239 for one item from the Couture closet, $249 for two Classique items and $339 for two Couture closet items per month.

It’s a great way to continuously have a fabulous bag in your rotation while providing variety to your wardrobe. The perfect way to elevate your closet—renting is always in style. You can use the code “MORGANHINES” for your first month free.

Editor’s note: This author partners with Vivrelle for content creation purposes.

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