Sunday Shop: Aeston West x Mercer Street Shop, Jac’s on Bond, Granola Bar

I spent part of this week out of the office and while I love what I do, it was a gift to have a little time to relax. That said, my recommendations will be fewer this week. It’s Sunday Shop: Lite.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

Aeston West x Mercer Street Shop: Out the Door Glow Set

I’ve long loved Mercer Street’s jewelry (and I interviewed founder Carolina Cordon-Bouzan for Appetito back in 2024). Now the brand has teamed up with Aeston West to launch the Out the Door Glow Set. The collaboration is meant to “celebrate the moment of putting on those final touches that make an outfit.” I love this concept, as I’m a huge fan of that ritual during the getting-ready period of the day.

The duo sent me the kit to test and I am a fan. I love Aeston West's Cellevitae Treatment Mist and Mercer Street Ondulée Earrings. I’ve used the mist multiple days straight and love the dewy, refreshed look it provides and I can’t wait to style the earrings—I’m thinking they’ll look gorgeous with a white linen dress this summer.

Jac’s on Bond

Jac’s on Bond is a vibe year-round. I’ve been in the spring, winter and now summer and can’t get enough. I visited the NoHo cocktail bar at the tail end of June and had a lovely experience dining outside in the late afternoon sun.

This season, the Pinky Ring cocktail stands out. Made with shiso-infused Hendrick’s Gin, rhubarb, guava, watermelon agua fresca, verjus, citrus and CO2, it’s light, refreshing and overall delicious.

I am also a huge fan of the Jac's on Bond Hugo Spritz—you really can’t keep a girl away from one of her favorite sips, no matter how many amazing options are on the menu.

The Granola Bar

The Granola Bar, a women-owned restaurant renowned in Connecticut, has opened a new location—including a flagship dining concept and The Granola Bar Takeaway for grab-and-go—at 330 Madison Avenue.

Located just around the corner from Grand Central, the new restaurant marks The Granola Bar’s foray into dinner service. I visited the restaurant for an event ahead of its opening and tested a few dishes. I really enjoyed my experience.

The restaurant has a light and airy atmosphere, it feels high-end but very accessible. Menu favorites include the Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Shrimp Skewers and the salmon.

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