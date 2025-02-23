Skip to Content
Sunday Shop: Greenleaf, BetterMe, Alpina at Eataly

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito's Sunday Shop!

4:27 PM EST on February 23, 2025

Photo credit: Eataly

It has been frigid out. But I am counting slightly higher temperatures this weekend as a sign of spring and I couldn’t be happier about it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

For improved sleep: I recently tested Greenleaf’s Organic Bamboo Sheets Set in colorway Pure White and my comfort level has noticeably improved. As someone who frequently wakes up hot at night, these sheets are cooling, soft-to-the-touch and high quality, made from 100% bamboo viscose. 

Fit outfit: For my day-to-day athleisure and also for working out, I’ve been recently loving BetterMe. I’ve enjoyed most pieces I’ve tried from the brand but am currently obsessed with the Urban Revive collection. I’ve been wearing the Form Fitting Sports Bra and the Casual Fit Leggings in Gray.

Sweet stuff: Valentine’s Day may be in the rear view, but treats for gifting are worth keeping in mind year-round. SugarWish provides personalized sweets and other products for shipping that allow the recipient to pick what they’ll receive. And the company provides a range of options from candy to cookies to brownies to popcorn to dog treats and they even have allergy-friendly options.

Late-winter fun: While I’m jonesing for spring, I have enjoyed some winter pleasures this year. That list includes a visit I had last weekend to Eataly NYC’s winter pop-up at seasonal rooftop restaurant SERRA by Birreria. Alpina, which will be open until March, is meant to provide an immersive experience inspired by mountain cabins (“baita”) that are located in the Alps. The setting is absolutely adorable with special touches to give Eataly’s rooftop a mountain-forward feel and the accompanying menu is excellent with specialty dishes and cocktails. For brunch, we loved the Polenta, Funghi, Salsicce e Formaggio platter, the Tiramisù Pancakes and the Branzino (from the main menu).

