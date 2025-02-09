Sunday Shop: Valentine’s Day Picks 2025

I love love. And Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day present the perfect opportunity to celebrate love of all kinds — romantic love, friendship, family love, the list goes on.

My favorite way to celebrate is out to dinner, naturally, but something a little special goes a long way, too. With that, I present to you my Valentine’s Day gifting picks for 2025, appropriate for celebrating love not just in February but also year round.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

"Love You More" Bar Necklace — Gold Vermeil

Write your love in gold by gifting Colby Davis of Boston’s “Love You More” Bar Necklace. The necklace is a timeless piece, perfect for daily wear but elevated enough to add a special touch to any outfit. It’s available in gold vermeil and sterling silver in a 16 or 18 inch petite rolo chain.

Charm Necklace

If you’re looking for a more trendy gift, Lands’ End’s Charm Necklace is fun, flirty and adds a touch of love to any look. The necklace comes in three variations, “Love” (which we prefer for this time of year), “Water” and “Luck.”

Amore Clutch

I’ve long loved Carina’s offerings and the Amore Clutch option is perfect for the season of love and the months that follow. The bag is available in two colorways bougainvillea and vino rosso, perfect to gift for Valentine’s or Galentine’s but also for wedding guest wear.

Valentine’s Cake - Rise in Love

There’s no hotter accessory than a boxed panettone and Olivieri 1882 offers an option for Valentine’s Day that comes in a heart shape featuring candied strawberries and dark chocolate. This works well as a gift for any host or any lover of sweet treats.

Italian Leather High-Heel Ankle Boot

Banana Republic is a year-round go-to for high-quality pieces to add to my wardrobe. And this pair of boots, which come in a deep burgundy red (and also in black) are perfect to gift for this time of year, adding flair to cold-weather ‘fits.

Pasta Assassina Box

If your loved one enjoys cooking-at-home Giadzy’s Pasta Assassina box is a great option. The presentation of required ingredients is gorgeous and it offers an opportunity for a gifted experience.

L’Eau Sézane

Perfume is a lovely present any time of the year but it has a romantic air. And the newest from Sézane has been on my list to try. Jérôme di Marino composed the scent with notes of Italian Lemon, Italian Mandarin, Petit grain Bigarade, Neroli, Water Jasmine, Peony and White Musk for the brand. With its elegant design featuring a made in Italy glass bottle, it’s a great gifting option.

Chocolate Negroni

Chocolates are a Valentine’s Day classic. But New York Cocktail Company’s bottled Chocolate Negroni takes that flavor further. Arriving in a gorgeous glass bottle, the Chocolate Negroni includes gin, bitter amaro, creme de cacao, sweet vermouth and chocolate bitters.

Appetito readers can receive a discount on the Chocolate Negroni with the code “Appetito10.”

Hathaway Tote Bag

Vera Bradley’s Goji Berry Red offerings are perfect for Valentine's Day and even include a heart-shaped bag. My selection in the colorway is the Hathaway Tote Bag in Leather is classically stylish and equally as practical. A good size and high-quality, this bag makes for a perfect gift for the girl-on-the-go.

Self Love Crewneck

For the comfy-cozy girly, Grey Bandit’s Self Love Crewneck is a great gift. Regardless of your relationship status, self love should always be a top priority and this option provides not only comfort and warmth but a recipe for just that.