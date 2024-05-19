Sunday Shop: Lulus, Lindt, InnBeauty Project

It feels like spring is flying by, does it not? I feel like it was just Easter — and yet here we are in late May. As I mentioned last week, I was on the go for a conference in Las Vegas and a wedding in Florida this week, so I surely will be laying low this Sunday. I hope you are fitting in some rest and relaxation, too.

Lulus Bold New Look Bright Red Tie-Back Midi Dress With Pockets.

Wedding Guesting: I’m in my wedding guest era and I’m loving it. As a result, I’ve felt as though I’m on a never-ending hunt for good wedding guest dresses through my late twenties, which can be fun but is sometimes overwhelming. Lulus, however, has consistently come through with great options at even better price points (yes, I am brand repeating; I can’t say how many dresses from Lulus I’ve worn to weddings though).

And this weekend, I selected two dresses from the brand to wear to a wedding in St. Johns, Florida.

Rehearsal Dinner Dressing: For a rehearsal dinner with a “summertime dress” dress code, I opted for the Bold New Look Bright Red Tie-Back Midi Dress With Pockets paired with J.McLaughlin’s Genevieve Clutch.

Wedding Ceremony//Reception Dressing: Meanwhile, for the ceremony I chose the Endless Praise Beige Floral Embroidered Strapless Midi Dress - a stunning option with florals that felt almost 3D, a nod to the trend out of the Met Gala that has had the internet ablaze since the first Monday in May. To complete the look, I wore my Fuschia NLA Silk Knot Bag.

Taking Care: I can never have enough sunscreen and InnBeauty Project’s Mineral Sun Glow SPF is a new favorite. The mineral broad spectrum SPF 43 PA+++ is available in two shades and is lightweight, plus it has a sheer glow and a slight tint. I’ve worn it under makeup and it has worked well but I actually think this illuminating sunscreen is a great option to wear alone, too - it’s so pretty.

Eating: If you are dairy free, keep reading. Lindt has released a couple new truffle options made with oat milk and they’re delicious. The Lindt LINDOR Non-Dairy OatMilk Truffles — also available in dark chocolate — are creamy and taste nearly the same (in my opinion) as the brand’s classic option made with real milk. This is the second offering from the brand that is dairy free: In 2022, Lindt released Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Non-Dairy OatMilk Bars.