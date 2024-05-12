Sunday Shop: PJs by PJ, dpHUE, La Marchande

Happy Sunday, friends. I will be spending this Sunday packing with a week of travel for work and a wedding coming up - it’s that time of year! Wedding season is upon us - there will be more on that to come in future shopping guides and Sunday Shops, I’m sure.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

New Orleans-themed PJs by PJ.

Sleeping: I love pajamas. This is more of a recent discovery for me as I was really partial to a big t-shirt and workout shorts until I hit my mid-twenties. But now not much brings me more joy than throwing on a cute pajama set and climbing into bed, preferably on the earlier side. My current favorite pair is a new release from PJs by PJ, a female-owned pajama company that launched officially this past Thursday. PJs by PJ makes location-centric pajamas with a focus on cities. Right now, the brand is carrying New York (which, of course, I’m partial to) and New Orleans. The pajamas, covered in super-cute, tiny location-specific icons, are comfortable and made from high quality material. I’m sure I’ll be wearing them for years.

Wearing: There’s nothing more fun than a handbag that can take your outfit to the next level. Over the last week or so, I’ve been having so much fun carrying the Springtime Selection Black Multi Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag from Lulus and I’ve received so many compliments. The bag has a similar look to Staud’s ultra-trendy, adorable Tommy Bags but comes at a much lower price point — and it’s actually on sale right now with the code “HELLOSUN.” Completely beaded, this option comes in a fun floral print in black, white and yellow, making it pretty versatile in terms of matching.

dpHUE.

Taking care: Right now, I’m between hair appointments, and as it typically does a couple months in, my hair was looking a little grim and it is a while until my next scheduled appointment. My highlights have definitely grown out and my roots are prominent. In an effort not to panic-dial my hairstylist, I tried dpHUE’s Gloss+ in Light Blonde. I was nervous to use the conditioning semi-permanent hair color given I’ve never really done anything color-related at home but the results were great. The Gloss+ was super easy to use, I applied it all over my damp hair and let it sit for around 15-20 minutes before rinsing and styling. This product made a subtle difference — my hair looked a little bit refreshed — but it wasn’t dramatic, which was exactly what I was hoping for.

Decorating: Sometimes the little luxuries make the biggest difference. I recently swapped out some of my towels (a few years old, from HomeGoods, probably) for a new set from Pure Parima. The brand’s Egyptian Cotton Towel Set is divine. The towels are so fluffy it feels like stepping into a cloud after showering. These are made with 800 gsm of pure Egyptian cotton, according to the brand’s website, and they’re meant to be soft and durable. Definitely an upgrade to my bathroom setup.



La Marchande entrance. Photo: Nicole Franzen

Dining: If you have a special occasion dine coming up, I’d highly recommend stopping into Chef John Fraser’s La Marchande. I visited the Financial District restaurant last week, incidentally for my boyfriend’s birthday, and we loved it. Elevated and chic, La Marchande’s interior is beautiful, and its menu is equally as stunning. We sat in an alcove area that felt semi-private and had the pleasure of admiring the rest of the dining room as we enjoyed plenty of unique dishes. The “modernized French chop house” offers plenty of options but I’d recommend ordering their signature Pull Apart Milk Bread, Blistered Shishitos and the Boneless Ribeye. Don’t skip dessert, either— the Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé is drool-worthy.