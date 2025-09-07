Sunday Shop: Sarasota Packing Guide

Happy Sunday from 37,000 feet. I’m writing this week’s edition of Sunday Shop from the air on my way back from a weekend in Sarasota, where I spent two days at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota to review the property for Appetito—more to come on that very soon. For now, here’s some insight as to what I packed (and other items I’d recommend packing).

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Bora Bora Skirt and Bora Bora Top

I’m new to Tiare Hawaii but I am sure I will be shopping on the brand’s site for future resortwear. I packed the Bora Bora Skirt and Bora Bora Top for dinner on Friday night and had a blast wearing the outfit that felt comfortable, chic and unique. It was the perfect low-maintenance yet put together look for an on-property meal at The Ritz-Carlton’s Rufa.

September Scrunchie Set

For September, RPZL and I added the September Scrunchie Set to our partnership collection—and I’m obsessed. Naturally, I brought both limited-edition scrunchies with me to Florida. Oversized, these black and white scrunchies are soft, thick and add an element of interest and fun for late summer and early fall hairstyles. I used one while lounging at the pool paired with a black bathing suit. I anticipate using both on an alternating basis through the season. Of course, I also brought and used my Italian Acetate Claw Clip With Engraved Gold Initial (an M, naturally), and used it throughout the trip.

Amagansett Underwire One-Piece

Vineyard Vines was a suitcase main character for my weekend in Sarasota. I packed the Amagansett Underwire One-Piece to wear to the beach club on Saturday and was thrilled. It’s flattering, high quality and I’m obsessed with the colorway I chose: EFloral Cotton Candy. This suit offers medium coverage and has adjustable straps. It also comes in the colorway Nautical Navy.

Easy Tote

I packed Vineyard Vines’ Easy Tote (pictured above) to carry my pool and beach essentials. The bag’s name perfectly describes its functionality. It was a breeze to toss in everything I needed for a beach day. It’s super cute and available in six colorways. I chose Flamingo.

Cam Surf Terry Sweatshirt and Surf Terry Gym Shorts

Keeping with my pink Vineyard Vines theme, I wore the Cam Surf Terry Sweatshirt and Surf Terry Gym Shorts for my travel morning on Friday. The trip from New York City to Sarasota is pretty quick but I flew early in the morning and wanted to be comfortable. This pairing made me feel put together and cute. Better yet, the shorts were weather-appropriate when we touched down in Florida. For sizing awareness, these two pieces do run a bit large.

By Anthropologie Halter Slip Midi Dress

The By Anthropologie Halter Slip Midi Dress was the perfect easy, elevated option to pack in case an opportunity to dress up a bit more for dinner rose. It’s lightweight, beautiful and timeless. I’ll be wearing this piece over and over.

Eva One-Piece Slide

I’m newly obsessed with Mou—and the Eva One-Piece Slide was the perfect hot pink match in color Fuxia for my bright suit look on Saturday. These slides are comfortable, functional and super cute.

Spiral Necklace (Greek Inspired Collection), Spiral Bracelet (Greek Inspired Collection), Spiral Asymmetrical Pearl Earrings (Greek Inspired Collection)

I brought multiple pieces of jewelry from Flaire & Co. for this trip from its Greek Inspired Collection. The Spiral Necklace, Spiral Bracelet and Spiral Asymmetrical Pearl Earrings are sure to charm—and will be regulars in my jewelry rotation going forward. They’re pretty, have a nice weight to them and are hypoallergenic while also being affordably priced. All are under $30, made with 18 karat gold plated stainless steel and stainless steel.

Smocked Maxi Dress in Cotton Voile

The Smocked Maxi Dress in Cotton Voile from J.Crew is one that I wish I had in every single colorway. Beautiful, classic, breezy and delicate yet durable, it’s perfect for any tropical getaway or any late summer, early fall kicking around no matter where you are (as long as it’s not too cold yet). I will be wearing this into the fall with a denim jacket and ballet flats.

Ines White Linen Embroidered Swim Cover-Up Top and Ines White Linen Embroidered Swim Cover-Up Shorts

SNDYS’ Ines White Linen Embroidered Swim Cover-Up Top and Ines White Linen Embroidered Swim Cover-Up Shorts were the perfect poolside pairing. A little different, fun and comfortable, I can’t recommend these two pieces enough. This option is sold by Lulus.

(Editor’s note: The author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity).

Carey Tan Multi Striped Raffia Wristlet Bag

Dolce Vita’s Carey Tan Striped Raffia Wristlet Bag, sold by Lulus, is the perfect getaway evening bag option. It easily fits a room key, lipgloss, phone, sunglasses and a card case and it pairs well with most outfits given its multi-colored nature.

The Classic Caftan

Recently launched clothing brand Dianna Singh, created by well-known beauty editor Dianna Singh, is focusing first on caftans. And I had the pleasure of testing one on my trip—it was my first time wearing a caftan. The Classic Caftan in Peach Rose is beautifully crafted and makes a statement. It can be dressed up or down and I believe it's a piece I'll keep in my closet for years to come.

