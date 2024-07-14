Sunday Shop: Summer Saving Opportunities

There’s nothing better than snagging an item you love at a discount - or better yet, finding a luxury piece for less as a surprise. And that doesn’t happen often. But if you’re a lover of saving a bit here and there I have a few recommendations that can come in handy - especially in the coming week.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom is a go-to for me when it comes to regular shopping destinations. The department store often carries what I am typically looking for and more. And every year, the retail giant hosts its Nordstrom Anniversary Sale - its “biggest event of the year,” which includes plenty of discounts on hot ticket brands and more. The sale kicks off on Monday (July 15) and runs into August, though loyalty cardmembers had access to discounts as of July 11th. The deals are good - so some items do go quickly. I’d advise taking a peek early on in the sale period.

This year, Nordstrom is adding 50 brands to the sale that stretches across women’s, men’s, children and home departments.

Marshalls + TJ Maxx Clearance Sections

Marshalls and TJ Maxx are also having a sale-focused moment. The two discount options are having summer clearance events with thousands of items marked down. I’ve historically shopped in-store but now, both stores boast online selections to make the process of shopping and finding good deals seamless.

The sales do include plenty of brand name items and even some designer pieces — including items from Emilio Pucci, Gucci and more.

Rent The Runway

Over the last month, I’ve been testing Rent The Runway — a designer clothing rental subscription service — with a trial period courtesy of the brand.

So far, I’ve found I love the RTR system — it’s user-friendly, there are plenty of options in all sizes and styles and access to plenty of designer pieces I wouldn’t likely purchase given they’re a bit out of my typical price range while shopping. It’s been great to have different pieces to play with in my wardrobe that are unique, chic and elevated for the summer — and, as I’m in my wedding guest era, I can definitely say I wish I’d given this a try sooner to save a bit on event options.

What’s better than its wide-ranging inventory is RTR’s customer service. I have been able to chat regularly with customer service agents over text and they’ve helped me understand the rental process, have addressed any concerns and helped me schedule an at-home pickup. If I were to rate RTR, I’d give it a 12/10.

Balcon Rooftop Bar

A quick aside from discount shopping: I visited Balcon Rooftop Bar earlier this week and found it to be a spot of serenity amid Midtown’s hustle and bustle. Many floors above New York City, Balcon lives in The Marmara Park Avenue and offers beautiful city views, a pleasant rooftop setup and plenty of small bites and cocktails. This would be a great option for a first date or a weeknight hang with a friend.