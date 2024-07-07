Sunday Shop: Sunscreen Edit

My most-used summer product has to be sunscreen. Sun protection is so important - and I use sunscreen on my face year-round but in the May through September stretch, I typically ramp up usage - especially for beach days, long walks and other events outdoors. So, with that in mind, I’ve opted to round up a number of sunscreens I’ve tested and enjoyed using this summer.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I'm always happy to expand on inclusions.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Nécessaire, The Sunscreen | 100% Mineral

Nécessaire’s The Sunscreen is infused with active ingredients for skincare including hyaluronic acid, panthenol hydrate, niacinamide and more and it’s 100% mineral. It’s meant to protect against premature aging and sun damage and acts as a physical barrier. It’s chemical free, without parabens and silicons or PEGs. This option does leave a bit of a white cast on the skin due to the zinc oxide - so keep that in mind.

INNBEAUTY Project's Mineral Sun Glow SPF 43 PA+++.

InnBeauty Project, Mineral Glow SPF 43+++

Available in two shades, InnBeauty Project’s Mineral Glow SPF 43+++ leaves no cast and provides a very glow-y look — and it’s one I’ve worn without makeup on plenty of occasions this summer — it’s left my skin looking THAT good. The sunscreen provides hydration and defense against UVA, UVB and blue light. It’s become one of my daily options for face sunscreen.

Sunshine and Gllitter makes sunscreen that sparkles.

Sunshine & Glitter, All The Sparkle Mineral Shimmer

I was pleasantly surprised by this option. Made with natural zinc oxide and biodegradable glitter, Sunshine & Glitter’s All The Sparkle is reef safe and at SPF 30 provides a good amount of protection. It is VERY glittery, and the shimmer is biodegradable. I would definitely opt for this if you’re looking to truly shine in the sun.

InnBeauty Project, Sun Balm SPF 30

Another new release from InnBeauty Project, Sun Balm SPF 30 is the lip product I’ve been carrying everywhere lately. I’ve taken it to the beach, to the gym, out with girlfriends—the list goes on. This vegan lip balm provides a glossy, plumped look and it’s available in three shades: Rosy Brown (my go-to for events and nights out), Pink (which looks a little more subtle), and Latte (which I’ve used for beach-days and low-makeup days).

Byoma, Moisturizing Gel-Cream SPF 30

Byoma’s Moisturizing Gel-Cream SPF 30 is another that’s entered my daily rotation. It’s super lightweight, provides a bit of a glow and offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays. It doesn’t leave a white cast and it also provides hydration and protection for the skin-barrier.

Kinfield, Daily Dew SPF 35

Kinfield’s Daily Dew SPF 35 moisturizing sunscreen is not only appropriate for daily use but it’s also “sport-ready” at sweat and water resistant for up to 80 minutes. It blends nicely and protects with a mineral-based SPF 35. The sunscreen has a light, pleasant scent and doesn’t “melt.”