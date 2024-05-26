Sunday Shop: Vineyard Vines, Nantucket Crisps, Little Charli

Happy almost Memorial Day! I’m so happy to be approaching the unofficial kickoff to summer — and as such, summer fun is certainly being taken into consideration as I write this week’s edition of Sunday Shop.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and so much more. I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com, if you’re looking for more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences — maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Starfish Claw Clip.

Wearing: I’m so ready for long days spent at the beach (hopefully ending with a spritz or glass of falanghina) and accessories meant for those hot, dreamy days are certainly top of mind. RPZL and Grey Bandit have paired up to offer the most perfect summer hair accessories including one clip that I can’t stop wearing. The starfish claw clip in pink sand is so adorable. It’s perfect for fresh-from-the-salt-water hair, styled hair or whatever hair moment you please, and it doesn’t hurt that this durable clip is made from eco-friendly materials. The RPZL x Grey Bandit collection will be available for purchase on both brands’ websites starting June 3.

Carrying: I took the train from New York City to Washington, D.C. earlier this week for a work event. Typically when I travel down to my college town I carry an array of bags — a backpack, a tote, a carry-on size duffle, the list goes on — but this trip was a little different. I was a one-bag girly for the first time. I fit everything I needed for work and an overnight stay (including 3 outfits, an extra pair of shoes, cosmetics, skincare, two extra bags to match my outfits, a laptop, three charging cords, airpods, a hairbrush, snacks and more) in my new Vineyard Vines Toile Print Large Heritage Tote. This 16" height x 24.5" width tote is not only functional and spacious but it is very cute with an elevated look thanks to its toile print. This tote is sure to be my new go-to for summer weekend trips.

Ellis Brooklyn's MIAMI NECTAR eau de parfum.

Taking Care: If you follow Ellis Brooklyn on social media, you’ll know I’m not the first person to be claiming this… but trust me when I tell you the brand’s new Miami Nectar Eau de Parfum is sure to be the scent of the summer. It’s sultry, light, and delicious with top notes of Pink Pineapple, Coconut Water, and Palm Leaves; mid-notes of Wild Jasmine, Lily of the Valley, and Plumeria; and dry notes of Tree Moss, Salted Woods, Vanilla, and Sweet Amber Woods.

Nantucket Crisps.

Eating: With backyard grilling season in full swing, it’s important to think about good snacks. Enter Nantucket Crisps. The chips brand, fairly new with a launch date of 2022, offers an array of ACK-inspired flavors including South Wharf Cocktail Sauce, Madaket Sweet Onion, Brant Point Black Pepper, Cisco Beach BBQ, and Sconset Sea Salt. They’re deliciously crunchy and flavorful.

Little Charli pizza.

On my radar: I’m manifesting a trip out east to the Hamptons this summer — for a number of reasons — but there’s an opening that has caught my eye and is further fueling my weekend-ing ambitions. Artisanal pizzeria Little Charli opened a new location Friday, aptly named Little Charli East Hampton at 44 Three Mile Harbor Road. The new location will include a full menu and is set to offer pizza-making classes on Sundays and Thursdays in a space advertised as “intimate” and “rustic.”