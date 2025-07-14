Settepani Harlem Celebrates 25 Years of Italian Culinary Tradition

A Bakery That Became a Harlem Institution

Last month marked a special milestone for Settepani, the cherished Italian bakery and restaurant that has served the Harlem community with warmth and robust flavors for 25 years. What began as a humble storefront for classic Sicilian pastries has become a neighborhood institution, blending European café charm with the vibrant pulse of New York City.

From Brooklyn Beginnings to Harlem Roots

Settepani Harlem opened in 1999 as an expansion of Chef Antonino “Nino” Settepani and Leah Abraham’s original bakery founded in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 1992. Their journey began when Nino, an immigrant from Sicily, and Leah, originally from Ethiopia, combined their culinary heritages to create a cozy bakery in Brooklyn's food scene. Seven years later, they carried this vision uptown, transforming the corner of 120th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard into a cherished community hub.

A Night of Gratitude and Celebration

Leah, Nino, and Bilena Settepani welcome guests at the event. Photo by @justlevante.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the Settepani family hosted an evening that reflected their feelings of community, gratitude, and connection. Friends, family, longtime patrons, local chefs, influencers, and diplomatic figures gathered for heartfelt speeches, live music, and a huge celebration of thanks.

Notable Guests Joined the Celebration

Among the guests celebrating was Fabrizio Di Michele, the Consul General of Italy in New York, who attended in support of the bakery’s deep Italian roots and its culinary presence in Harlem.

Italian-American cookbook author and food writer Anna Francese Gass joined the celebration as well. Anna has previously contributed recipes and stories to Appetito and launched a food show produced by Rachael Ray.

Food influencer and TV personality Alessandra Ciuffo also attended. Appetito covered a story about Alessandra when she and the magazine’s Editor in Chief, Andrew Cotto, shot an episode of ABC’s show Localish together.

Nicole Ponti, founder of Body by Rigatoni, was there, too. Known for blending Italian food passion with personal wellness, Nicole was previously featured in Appetito for her unique approach to body positivity and Italian cooking.

Also present was Anthony “Tony Mangia” Scillia, a well-known New York food personality and promoter of Italian cuisine and culture. Tony shared his appreciation online, saying it was a joyous celebration.

Krista Zangari, known for her platform All Things Italy, where she shares Italian travel, food, and cultural experiences with her audience, also reflected on the evening. Krista posted, “Last night, Harlem came together for @settepaniharlem twenty-fifth anniversary, and let me tell you, it was a night. Live music, @aperolspritzofficial, @illy_coffee, the most delicious bites, and the showstopper: the largest cassata I’ve ever laid eyes on... made by the family themselves. A true labor of love, just like everything they’ve done for twenty-five years. The crowd was as vibrant and diverse as Harlem itself, and you could feel the love in every moment. Auguri SETTEPANI! Here's to the next twenty-five!”

Truly Thankful

Nino and Bilena Settepani decorate their showstopping cassata cake for the anniversary.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed Settepani’s famed panettone, including seasonal varieties created by pastry chef Bilena Settepani. The cassata cake was also a hit - impressively large and perfectly decorated.

Reflecting on the milestone, Bilena posted on Instagram that it was “such a beautiful night celebrating @SettepaniHarlem. Congratulations to 25 years and to the many more to come.”

Later, she expressed her family’s deep appreciation for the community that has supported them for a quarter century, saying thank you to Harlem for making Settepani feel like home all these years.