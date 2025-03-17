Appetito’s Andrew Cotto Appears on ABC Localish

When ABC Localish needed an "Italian food expert" to appear on their show My Go-To, they looked no further than our very own Editor-in-Chief and Co-founder, Andrew Cotto .

Paired with episode host, chef and Italian food influencer Alessandra Ciuffo , Andrew helped explain the unique concept behind Travelers, Poets & Friends , a West Village (NYC) all day Italian eatery operated by Riccardo Orfino (Executive Chef); Emanuele Nigro (Manager / Business Operations), and Wael Deek (Director of Experience), the trio of One More Hospitality Group with NYC restaurants Alice , Osteria57 , Alaluna (within Poets, Travelers & Friends) and the gelato shop Pamina (next door to Poets).

Alessandra and Andrew spoke extensively with each of the three partners while sipping, eating, laughing and learning about their special establishment.

Take a look!