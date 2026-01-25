Sunday Shop: Winter White Bridal Era Shopping Guide

Just over a month ago, I got engaged. I’m thrilled for many reasons. Among them, of course, is my bridal fashion era.

It goes without saying that bridal style extends well beyond wearing white but please indulge me, I’m excited. To kick this period off, I’m focusing on winter whites (and a pop of blue). The following pieces should allow you to work in bridal flair to your wardrobe this time of year, when wearing white is a little less common.

If you aren’t entering your bridal era the majority of these pieces will work well to incorporate to a general wardrobe.

And, stay tuned: I am planning for additional wedding and bridal-forward Sunday Shops and other content to come here and on my Substack.

Mosaic Nano - Vanilla

Strathberry’s quality is unmatched. The Mosaic Nano, which is bride-to-be approved in Vanilla, is great for year-round use. It’s compact while remaining spacious. It fits my card holder (which I use in place of a wallet), phone, lipgloss, keys and airpods comfortably with a magnetic closure. This leather bag is refined elegance at its best—and, if you’re not into wearing white, it’s available in 21 colorways.

The Everyday Silk Shirt - Cream White

Timeless and deliciously silky Banana Republic’s The Everyday Silk Shirt in Cream White is an elevated staple. It’s true-to-size and offers a fit that’s relaxed without looking messy. Great for the office and dinners out, this top can be paired with a maxi skirt, pants or jeans.

Baroque Pearl Necklace

While I often find pearls lend themselves well to summer looks, The Baroque Pearl Necklace from J.Crew is a great year-round accessory. It adds a string of bridal-esque elegance to any look. An understated yet substantial piece, it’s 16 inches with a two inch extender chain and sits with a nice weight.

Fringed Edge Scarf - Ecru

Available in 12 colors, Mango’s Fringed Edge Scarf is a winter staple and Ecru is perfect for the new bride. It’s soft to the touch, large in size and very warm. I’ve been wearing it nonstop with Mango’s Lapels Bouclé Coat in Beige (the coat is also available in Ecru).

Resin Huggie Hoop Earrings

I’d never considered Vera Bradley for jewelry before but this pair of Resin Huggie Hoop Earrings is adorable. Made with satin gold and mother of pearl resin, they are unique and ideal for everyday wear. Right now, they’re half off.

Wide-Rib Sweater-Dress in Merino Wool - Natural

Perfect for days at the office or Sunday brunch, J.Crew’s Wide-Rib Sweater-Dress in Merino Wool in color Natural feels high-quality and is very comfortable. It’s a neutral that lends itself well to everyday dressing with a bit of a bridal edge. Better yet, it’s currently 50% off.

BRIDEMERCH Marriage Material Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

I’m adding a pop of blue to this guide with BRIDEMERCH’s Marriage Material Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt in Light Blue, which is sold by Anthropologie. The sweatshirt is also available in White, but I have a slight preference toward the blue. Available in S/M and L/XL, it is truly oversized, so I would recommend sizing down. Since I received it, it’s been my most-worn piece at home. It’s super comfortable, cute and something I can wear during my bridal era and beyond.

Large Original Duffel Bag - Pumice Stone in Featherweight

If you’re traveling on weekends to check out wedding venues (or if you like a long-weekend trip in general), Vera Bradley’s Large Original Duffel Bag in Pumice Stone in Featherweight is for you. Lightweight, as its name indicates, it fits enough for a weekend getaway and sits comfortably on the shoulder. It has a bit of a grey undertone but can still function as part of a bridal era wardrobe, in my opinion. While this color is super versatile, Vera Bradley offers this style in a number of other colors, patterns and materials.

Lace Top - Ecru

Mango’s Lace Top in colorway Ecru is a must-have for a bridal era wardrobe. Made with a satin weave, it’s gorgeous and multi-use. It’s perfect for layering with a sweater or poncho and pants or to wear out to events on its own.

Kelda Ivory Satin Embroidered Two-Piece Pajama Set

These PJs from Lulus might read “wifey” but I’d argue they’re perfect for the budding bride to use now and continue to use after the altar. Adorable and comfortable with a touch of blue, this set is made with woven satin. The ruffled edge adds the sweetest touch.

Editor’s note: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

Claytn True White Pearl Kitten Heels Pumps

Cute and easy-to-wear, Dolce Vita’s Claytn True White Pearl Kitten Heels Pumps are true-to-size and so much fun. Sold by Lulus, this pair of kitten heels adds a bit of bridal panache to any winter look.

