Bacarosa Opens in New Jersey with Chef Andrew Riccatelli

After closing the doors of The Hudson Rose with a final toast, GAC Hospitality has introduced a new chapter. Bacarosa in Nutley, New Jersey brings Italian spirit with a contemporary edge. The restaurant blends wood-fired cooking, handmade pastas, and innovative dishes, all with a laid-back vibe and a lot of creativity.

Chef Andrew Riccatelli leads the kitchen, with General Manager Eric Binder overseeing the front of house. Together, they carry forward the warmth that made The Hudson Rose a neighborhood favorite, now with a more playful, Italian focus.

A New Identity in a Familiar Space

The transformation of the former Hudson Rose dining room has been dramatic. “It feels so different inside that it feels like a completely new restaurant,” says Riccatelli. “The small vibe changes we made led to a massive overall change. It doesn’t even feel like the same place. We now have a pizza oven in the kitchen and a complete new menu, so it all feels new. It was really less of a change, more like a brand new brand to stand behind.”

That oven, a Fiero Forni brick oven, is central to Bacarosa’s identity. It’s not only used for pizzas, but for chicken, fish, and even pasta dishes that benefit from the high heat and charred finish.

Pizza and Beyond

Signature pizzas are part of the vibe at Bacarosa.

Riccatelli believes guests will be surprised by Bacarosa’s approach to pizza. “It’s very different from regular New York-style pizza. It’s not neapolitan by any means—it’s something very specific to us and what we’re doing here and really celebrates our Fiero Forni oven.”

But the menu extends far beyond pizza. Signature items include Sweet Corn Agnolotti with nduja corn cream, Stuffed Long Hots with fennel sausage and tomato confit, Brick Oven Chicken with white bean sugo and prosciutto, Black Bass Piccata with preserved lemon butter, and a Piedmontese Porterhouse with porcini dust and crispy potatoes. Playful touches appear throughout, like Riccatelli’s version of “pigs in a blanket” made with mortadella, smoked mozzarella, and Roman mustard.

“If I had to pick just one dish that captures the heart of Bacarosa, I’d pick the Rosette pasta,” Riccatelli says. “It ticks my three favorite boxes: handmade, seasonal, and finished in the oven. The braised lamb is local and seasonal, the fontina cheese is from a local creamery, the pasta is made in house and finished in the wood burning oven. It’s the pasta that I love the most, and that we currently sell the least. Come and try it!”

Seasonality at the Center

“We lean into seasonality as much as possible,” says Riccatelli. “Most of our produce is from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and a lot of our meats are from New York and New Jersey. We import some items but only because of specific flavors found in certain areas of the world. We have bountiful produce here in New Jersey and we want to use as much as we can.”

Among their trusted purveyors are Eckerton Hill Farm in Pennsylvania, Rolling Hills Farm, Great Meadow Farm, and Eagle Road Farm. This local-first approach allows Bacarosa to showcase the best of the region while also including select, international ingredients.

Drinks That Match the Menu

Seasonal cocktails at Bacarosa - Italian-inspired, imaginative, and perfect for Happy Hour or aperitivo.

The beverage program is built to complement Riccatelli’s cooking. Over 90 wines, mostly Italian, line the list, representing multiple regions. One highlight, Salad Days, is a savory gin martini infused with tomato water, cucumber, bell pepper, olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper, expressing the bright colors of a summer salad.

“We all taste together—everyone is involved in both food tastings and beverage tastings,” Riccatelli explains. “I don’t drink but I can talk through the flavor profiles of dishes and drinks so it all feels cohesive. We make team decisions on what works and what doesn’t. We’re aligned on what we’re trying to present and achieve, and that’s what makes the food and drink come together more than anything.”

Happy Hour will also play a role, with select wines and cocktails available for $6 and under.

Atmosphere: Serious Food, Playful Spirit

Stuffed long hot peppers at Bacarosa in Nutley.

Riccatelli describes Bacarosa as fun and approachable, with music, low lighting, and an atmosphere designed for gathering. “We take our food seriously, but we have fun with it and our vibe is casual. We have a lively atmosphere with energetic music and low lights. The fun is built in!”

The experience shifts throughout the day. While dinner is candlelit and intimate, the room takes on a lighter, more airy quality during the day. Lunch and brunch will follow shortly after opening, complete with sandwiches and daytime menu items that broaden Bacarosa’s reach. “I’m excited to showcase two completely different experiences in one dynamic space,” Riccatelli says.

A Place to Gather

In addition to regular service, Bacarosa’s private event space, The Harlow Room, remains available for gatherings of up to 200 guests.

“We loved everything The Hudson Rose stood for and now we’re turning the page to something a little more convivial and a lot more Italian,” says Riccatelli. “Bacarosa is a place where bold flavors and fresh ingredients come together and every meal feels like a celebration.”

For reservations, visit bacarosa.com or follow on Instagram for updates.