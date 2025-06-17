Bottega Begins a New Chapter in Napa Valley

Bottega Napa Valley, one of the most beloved restaurants in Wine Country, is stepping into a new chapter. Rich Frank and John Hansen, longtime partners and close friends of the late Chef Michael Chiarello, have officially taken full ownership and management of the restaurant they helped bring to life in 2008. Tucked into the heart of Yountville, Bottega has always brought together Italian traditions coupled with California’s easygoing approach to food. Now, its future is in the hands of two people who helped build its foundation from the beginning.

Leadership in the Kitchen

Executive Chef Alex Espinoza leads the kitchen. Photo courtesy of Bottega Napa Valley.

Executive Chef Alex Espinoza has led the kitchen since 2021 and will continue shaping Bottega’s culinary direction. He cooks with precision and purpose, drawing from both personal experience and formal training. His approach to cooking was shaped by lessons that began in childhood, on a family farm where his grandmother taught him how to make cheese. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, he trained in top kitchens throughout Napa Valley, including Tra Vigne in St. Helena. His influences include chefs Anthony Cognetti and Michael Reardon, but the spirit of Chiarello remains present in every dish.

Some dishes stay the same, while others shift with the seasons and the chef’s point of view. Pasta made in-house and seasonal ingredients still lead the menu, joined by new additions that reflect the kitchen’s direction.

Holding On and Moving Ahead

Bottega’s dining room blends warmth and elegance with timeless Napa style. Photo courtesy of Bottega Napa Valley.

Frank and Hansen bring both personal and professional history to the table. Frank, the former president of Disney Studios, also founded Frank Family Vineyards. Hansen, a longtime investor, has experience managing hospitality businesses, including restaurants in Rome. Both have been with Bottega since the beginning, and both value food that brings people to the table and keeps them there.

“Italy has been a second home to me for decades, and Bottega has always authentically captured the heart and soul of Italian hospitality,” says Hansen. “Great food shared with family and friends is the goal at my restaurants in Rome and at this remarkably unique place in Yountville. I’m delighted to continue supporting the culinary experience that Chiarello so passionately built.”

Honoring Chiarello's Legacy

Pasta and seafood come together in the Bottega kitchen. Photo courtesy of Bottega Napa Valley.

Chef Chiarello was more than a name on the door. He was the heartbeat of Bottega, and his touch can still be felt in the way the staff works and the care that goes into every plate. Frank and Hansen are not looking to rewrite the story. They’re keeping the foundation in place while letting the restaurant evolve.

“We are excited to work alongside Chef Alex and the talented team at Bottega, many of whom have been with us since the beginning,” says Frank. “Together, we will honor the culinary legacy established by Chiarello while introducing new and exciting menu additions that reflect our commitment to quality and innovation.”

Experience Bottega Today

Bottega remains a place where memories are made. Whether it is a quiet lunch, a birthday celebration, or a weekend getaway, the restaurant continues to offer something unforgettable. Guests can expect the same warmth and attention to detail that have defined it from the start, with new touches that reflect the next chapter. Reservations and the full menu are available at www.botteganapavalley.com.