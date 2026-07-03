Delmonico’s New Baked Alaska for America’s 250th Anniversary

To mark America's 250th anniversary, Delmonico's in Lower Manhattan is giving one of its most famous desserts a patriotic refresh.

Beginning July 4, guests can order the restaurant's new "America's Birthday Cake," a modern take on the classic Baked Alaska that helped cement Delmonico's place in American culinary history. Created by consulting pastry chef Miro Uskokovic, the dessert features North American ingredients including pawpaw ice cream, wild blueberry lemonade sorbet, pecan cake, berry jam, toasted meringue, and fresh seasonal berries.

"The story of America's first 250 years cannot be told without acknowledging the restaurants, chefs, and culinary traditions that helped shape the nation," shared Dennis Turcinovic, Owner and Executive Culinary Partner, Delmonico's Hospitality Group. "Delmonico's has been part of that story for nearly two centuries. This dessert pays tribute not only to our history, but to the ingredients, farmers, and traditions that have defined American cuisine from the beginning."

Available as a dessert for two, only 10 will be prepared each day, making the limited offering a special way to celebrate the country's milestone while honoring one of America's most iconic restaurants.

Make your reservation today.

Delmonico's. 56 Beaver Street New York, NY @delmonicosnewyork