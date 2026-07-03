Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Delmonico’s New Baked Alaska for America’s 250th Anniversary

The historic restaurant celebrates America's milestone with a new dessert inspired by its culinary legacy.

9:00 AM EDT on July 3, 2026

Delmonico's Baked Alaska plated with berries and American flags

Delmonico’s is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with a new take on its iconic Baked Alaska, featuring ingredients native to North America.

To mark America's 250th anniversary, Delmonico's in Lower Manhattan is giving one of its most famous desserts a patriotic refresh.

Beginning July 4, guests can order the restaurant's new "America's Birthday Cake," a modern take on the classic Baked Alaska that helped cement Delmonico's place in American culinary history. Created by consulting pastry chef Miro Uskokovic, the dessert features North American ingredients including pawpaw ice cream, wild blueberry lemonade sorbet, pecan cake, berry jam, toasted meringue, and fresh seasonal berries.

"The story of America's first 250 years cannot be told without acknowledging the restaurants, chefs, and culinary traditions that helped shape the nation," shared Dennis Turcinovic, Owner and Executive Culinary Partner, Delmonico's Hospitality Group. "Delmonico's has been part of that story for nearly two centuries. This dessert pays tribute not only to our history, but to the ingredients, farmers, and traditions that have defined American cuisine from the beginning."

Available as a dessert for two, only 10 will be prepared each day, making the limited offering a special way to celebrate the country's milestone while honoring one of America's most iconic restaurants.

Make your reservation today.

Delmonico's. 56 Beaver Street New York, NY  @delmonicosnewyork

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Features

The Heart of Little Italy Beats at Sarabella’s in North Myrtle Beach

Family recipes, homemade specialties and Italian-American traditions are at the heart of Sarabella's.

July 2, 2026
Features

Jessi and Alessio Pasini on Their Debut Cookbook, From Italy With Amore

The creators behind a popular Italian-American social media account share how family recipes, seasonal cooking and authentic traditions inspired their first cookbook.

July 2, 2026
Recipes

Jessi and Alessio Pasini’s Summer Bruschetta

This fresh tomato bruschetta from From Italy With Amore celebrates the simple ingredients that define Italian summer cooking.

July 1, 2026
Travel

How to Pack for Italy in the Summer: The No-Fluff Guide

A few smart additions to your suitcase can make summer travel in Italy a whole lot easier.

July 1, 2026
Travel

Tucci in Italy Season 2 Recap – Sicily’s History, Culture and Recipes

From Mount Etna to Palermo and beyond, follow Stanley Tucci's Sicilian food journey and cook along with Appetito recipes.

July 1, 2026
Recipes

The Pale Rosé Spritz is a Summer-Forward, Showstopping Sip

This easy rosé cocktail blends fresh citrus, Aperol and raspberries into a refreshing drink made for summer gatherings.

June 30, 2026