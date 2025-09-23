From Amalfi to Charleston: Allora’s Coastal Italian Story

Charleston is about to feel a little more Italian. This fall, Free Reign Restaurants will debut Allora, a coastal Italian restaurant that blends Southern charm with the elegance of Amalfi. Located at the corner of Spring and Rutledge Streets, Allora promises three experiences in one: a walk-up gelato and espresso window, a full-service restaurant and bar, and a rooftop terrace with sweeping views.

A Design That Feels Like Positano

Allora’s look is the work of co-owner and designer Kelleanne Jones, who drew directly from the colors and textures of the Italian coast. “I always start with an inspirational photo. For Allora, it was a photo of three arches on a signature wall with pink and green throughout. It has an old-world Italian feel and I fell in love with it. We mirrored the wall in the photo in our main dining room,” Jones told Appetito Magazine.

That vision carried throughout the space with hand-painted stucco walls, emerald tile, and even a ten-foot lemon tree. The restaurant also celebrates the bones of its 1800s building. “When we first walked in, we were struck by the beauty of one particular wall. The wall which is now inside a cozy lounge area that separates Bar Allora from the main dining room. This wall had so much character. It showcased the original brick and had broken concrete. Years of wear and tear, but when I first tested out the pink and green on a piece of that wall, I knew it was meant to be.”

The rooftop continues the Italian daydream with Campari umbrellas, rose bushes, string lights, and black-and-white films projected under the stars. “I hope our guests take away, whether local or from out of town, the feeling where southern charm meets Italian soul.”

A Menu Built Around Pasta and the Sea

Clam linguine, one of Allora’s handmade pasta dishes highlighting coastal Italian flavors (Photo: Piper Jones).

Executive Chef and co-owner Ryan Jones says the idea grew naturally out of his love for Italy’s simple yet elegant cooking. “Italian food has always been our go to. Italy's seafood and produce represents elegance with simplicity. Being in Charleston, we have similar characteristics, and I feel they can be highlighted the same way at Allora,” Jones told Appetito Magazine.

The heart of that approach is the pasta program. “There is nothing like perfectly made pasta. When we were creating the menu, we saw that we'd be missing some great dishes if we limited the menu to only five or six pastas. Allora has given us the opportunity to showcase pasta and focus on an extensive program. We will be serving 12 different varieties, and each has its own unique way to carry a sauce.”

From snapper and swordfish to Lobster Pasta, Spaghetti alla Nerano, and Pork Secreto, the menu reflects both Charleston and the Italian coast. “The beauty of our menu is that we are not over complicating the flavors so you get to enjoy the ingredients as they should be.”

Cocktails with Italian Soul

The Ciao Bella cocktail at Allora, a refreshing sip inspired by coastal Italy (Photo: Piper Jones).

Beverage Director Ty Halliday built the cocktail program with the same philosophy of freshness and simplicity. “The approach was quite simple really. After talking with Chef Ryan Jones and hearing his philosophy about the cuisine, the cocktail menu began falling into place almost immediately. My emphasis with the cocktail list will revolve around capturing the aromas and rounded mouth feel that you get when eating a coastal Italian meal.”

The spritz menu brings that vision to life. “The spritz menu is our way of capturing the fun and laid back atmosphere of the Amalfi coast. With the ability to take century old classics and refurbish them in a classy Charleston environment, we want every sip to be enjoyable, light, and refreshing.”

One rooftop exclusive he’s especially proud of is his take on the Aperol Spritz. “Taking the light and refreshing aperol spritz, but adding in some complexity to balance the two dimensional bitterness and vibrancy… The cherry on top for me was a touch of fresh coastal Italian Salt which set the stage for the cocktail to really shine with just enough salinity to create my perfect idea for a crushable, elevated aperol spritz.”

A Place for Every Craving

From pup-friendly gelato at the streetside window to handmade pasta at dinner and a spritz on the rooftop, Allora is meant to be a neighborhood fixture as much as a destination. As Chef Jones sums it up: “Allora will bring the spirit of the Italian coast to Charleston.”