Gelato Festival World Masters Competition and Celebration is Coming to Los Angeles

Can’t get enough of gelato? Then this event is for you. The Gelato Festival World Masters competition is coming to Los Angeles September 2-3, 2023, featuring top artisanal gelato makers and other activities.

Guests will taste the special flavors dreamed up by the competitors and vote to help select North America’s best gelato maker, who will ultimately compete in the 2025 World Finals in Italy.

The field is already down to 12 after recent Gelato Festival World Masters–sanctioned events in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA. At the September competition, which will be held at the Ovation Hollywood shopping and entertainment district, the North American gelato chefs vying to move onto the next round, and to earn the distinction of Best Gelato Master in North America 2023, are:

Guiseppe Lollino of Vero Gelato, Franklin Park, IL

Maria Liliana Biondo of uGOgelato, Cincinnati, OH

Lauren Brock of Butterfat Gelato, Pittsburgh, PA

James Coleridge of Gelato by James, Vancouver, B.C.

Gisella Zomparelli-Chung of Gelato North, Toronto, ON

Gabriele di Marco of Oretta Restaurant Toronto, Toronto, ON

Patrizia Pasqualetti of Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti, Santa Clara, CA

Jose Alvarez of Gelatao Go El Segundo, El Segundo, CA

Simona Vacca of Il Gusto, West Covina, CA

Melanie Wolf of Pompelmo Gelateria, Westerly, RI

Francia Michelle Magsaysay of Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield, NJ

Golan Chetrit of Noi Due Gelato, New York City, NY

The two-day event will also include gelato-making demonstrations, workshops, and interactive gelato tastings. More details and tickets, starting at $15, can be found on the event’s website.