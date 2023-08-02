Skip to Content
Gelato Festival World Masters Competition and Celebration is Coming to Los Angeles

Participants will compete for a spot at the Gelato World Masters, held every four years in Italy. Guests will get to eat delicious gelato and take part in family-friendly activities at the Hollywood event this September.

11:57 AM EDT on August 2, 2023

cup of gelato

The Gelato Festival World Masters will feature a gelato-making competition with pros from around the world.

Can’t get enough of gelato? Then this event is for you. The Gelato Festival World Masters competition is coming to Los Angeles September 2-3, 2023, featuring top artisanal gelato makers and other activities. 

Guests will taste the special flavors dreamed up by the competitors and vote to help select North America’s best gelato maker, who will ultimately compete in the 2025 World Finals in Italy. 

Gelato Festival sign with two people pointing to it
The Gelato Festival World Masters will take place in Los Angeles in September.

The field is already down to 12 after recent Gelato Festival World Masters–sanctioned events in New York City, Toronto, Chicago, and LA. At the September competition, which will be held at the Ovation Hollywood shopping and entertainment district, the North American gelato chefs vying to move onto the next round, and to earn the distinction of Best Gelato Master in North America 2023, are: 

  • Guiseppe Lollino of Vero Gelato, Franklin Park, IL
  • Maria Liliana Biondo of uGOgelato, Cincinnati, OH
  • Lauren Brock of Butterfat Gelato, Pittsburgh, PA
  • James Coleridge of Gelato by James, Vancouver, B.C.
  • Gisella Zomparelli-Chung of Gelato North, Toronto, ON
  • Gabriele di Marco of Oretta Restaurant Toronto, Toronto, ON
  • Patrizia Pasqualetti of Gelato by Patrizia Pasqualetti, Santa Clara, CA
  • Jose Alvarez of Gelatao Go El Segundo, El Segundo, CA
  • Simona Vacca of Il Gusto, West Covina, CA
  • Melanie Wolf of Pompelmo Gelateria, Westerly, RI 
  • Francia Michelle Magsaysay  of Francy’s Artisanal Ice Cream, Bergenfield, NJ
  • Golan Chetrit of Noi Due Gelato, New York City, NY

The two-day event will also include gelato-making demonstrations, workshops, and interactive gelato tastings. More details and tickets, starting at $15, can be found on the event’s website.

