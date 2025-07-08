Skip to Content
Italian Language Foundation Announces Giambelli Culinary Award Winners

The Giambelli Culinary Awards were announced at a gala honoring outstanding individuals and businesses in the Italian culinary industry.

9:00 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

Pictured (from left to right) are the 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award recipients on hand at the Italian Language Foundation gala: Alban and Etnik Gashi, Sergio's Ristorante (Pelham, NY); Andrew Cotto, Author and Co-founder of Appetito Magazine; Mike Fish and Walter Pogliani of Pogliani Select; Luisa and John DeCicco Jr. of DeCicco & Sons.

On June 26th, the Italian Language Foundation announced the recipients of the second annual Giambelli Culinary Awards during a gala event at the Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle, NY.

The Italian Language Foundation's Giambelli Culinary Award recognizes restaurants, chefs, food vendors, distributors, and markets, journalists, cookbook authors, lifestyle advocates, and culinary institutions that honor and promote Italian culture and Italian cuisine in the United States," says ILF President Margaret I. Cuomo. "Our 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award winners exemplify a commitment to excellence in Italian gastronomy. Bravo!"

Here are The Italian Language Foundation's Culinary Award 2025 recipients (in alphabetical order).

Brocato's Gelateria and Pasticceria of New Orleans, Louisiana

Andrew Cotto - Author and Co-founder of Appetito Magazine

Luisa and John DeCicco Jr. - DeCicco & Sons

Francesca Montillo, founder and leader of The Lazy Italian Culinary Adventures

Walter Pogliani and Mike Fish - Pogliani Select

Alban and Etnik Gashi - Sergio's Ristorante in Pelham, New York

Stresa Restaurant in Manhasset, New York 

The Italian Language Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that was created in 2008 to support and promote Italian language education nationally. 

