Italian Language Foundation Announces Giambelli Culinary Award Winners

On June 26th, the Italian Language Foundation announced the recipients of the second annual Giambelli Culinary Awards during a gala event at the Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle, NY.

The Italian Language Foundation's Giambelli Culinary Award recognizes restaurants, chefs, food vendors, distributors, and markets, journalists, cookbook authors, lifestyle advocates, and culinary institutions that honor and promote Italian culture and Italian cuisine in the United States," says ILF President Margaret I. Cuomo. "Our 2025 Giambelli Culinary Award winners exemplify a commitment to excellence in Italian gastronomy. Bravo!"

Here are The Italian Language Foundation's Culinary Award 2025 recipients (in alphabetical order).

Brocato's Gelateria and Pasticceria of New Orleans, Louisiana

Andrew Cotto - Author and Co-founder of Appetito Magazine

Luisa and John DeCicco Jr. - DeCicco & Sons

Francesca Montillo, founder and leader of The Lazy Italian Culinary Adventures

Walter Pogliani and Mike Fish - Pogliani Select

Alban and Etnik Gashi - Sergio's Ristorante in Pelham, New York

Stresa Restaurant in Manhasset, New York

The Italian Language Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that was created in 2008 to support and promote Italian language education nationally.