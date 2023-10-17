Italy Earns 5 Spots in World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 List

Italian cocktail culture continues to have worldwide influence, not only for its endless Negroni variations and amaro-based drinks, but for its in-demand bars. At the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 announcement in Singapore today, five Italian spots made the list. Take note, and make reservations, before you next trip to Italy.

The highest-placing Italian bar was Drink Kong at No. 21 (here is their recipe for a Big Trouble in Little Oaxaca cocktail). Freni e Frizioni, also in Rome, is a new entry on the annual list, at No. 33. 1930 in Milan (No. 42), L’Antiquario in Naples (No. 44) and Locale Firenze in Florence (No. 46) also made the cut. Additionally, Barcelona’s Paradiso (No. 4) and Connaught Bar in London (No. 5) are run by Italian barmen.

Alexander Frezza at L'Antiquario in Naples, which placed at 44 on the World's 50 Best Bars 2023 list.

The winner of The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, is another Barcelona hot spot, Sips, whose co-founder, Simone Caporale, is a native of Como, Italy.

A release announcing the awards notes of Sips: “Located in the heart of Barcelona’s L'Antiga Esquerra de l'Eixample district, Sips combines elegant design with cutting-edge technique to create an unfussy and playful ‘drinkery house’ from two titans of the industry, Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. Drawing on the lessons of their already illustrious careers – Caporale was one half of the creative duo that led London’s Artesian to The World’s Best Bar title a record four times, whilst Álvarez spent almost a decade at Ferran and Albert Adrià’s revolutionary elBulli restaurant group – the duo’s disruptive approach to creative mixology shines through in innovative haute couture serves at pret-a-porter prices.”

The awards, like The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, bestow cachet on its winners, and make them sought-after destinations. The complete list of winners is below:

World's 50 Best Bars 2023

Position Bar Location 1 Sips Barcelona 2 Double Chicken Please New York 3 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 4 Paradiso Barcelona 5 Connaught Bar London 6 Little Red Door Paris 7 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 8 Tayēr + Elementary London 9 Alquímico Cartagena 10 Himkok Oslo 11 Tres Monos Buenos Aires 12 Line Athens 13 BKK Social Club Bangkok 14 Jigger & Pony Singapore 15 Maybe Sammy Sydney 16 Salmon Guru Madrid 17 Overstory New York 18 Zest Seoul 19 Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar Bangkok 20 Coa Hong Kong 21 Drink Kong Rome 22 Hanky Panky Mexico City 23 Caretaker's Cottage Melbourne 24 Café La Trova Miami 25 Baba au Rum Athens 26 CoChinChina Buenos Aires 27 Katana Kitten New York 28 Satan's Whiskers London 29 Wax On Berlin 30 Florería Atlántico Buenos Aires 31 Röda Huset Stockholm 32 Sago House Singapore 33 Freni e Frizioni Rome 34 Argo Hong Kong 35 A Bar with Shapes for a Name London 36 The SG Club Tokyo 37 Bar Benfiddich Tokyo 38 The Cambridge Public House Paris 39 Panda & Sons Edinburgh 40 Mimi Kakushi Dubai 41 Scarfes Bar London 42 1930 Milan 43 Carnaval Lima 44 L'Antiquario Naples 45 Baltra Bar Mexico City 46 Locale Firenze Florence 47 The Clumsies Athens 48 Atlas Singapore 49 Jewel of the South New Orleans 50 Galaxy Bar Dubai