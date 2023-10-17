Skip to Content
Italy Earns 5 Spots in World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 List

The annual World’s 50 Best Bars list was just announced in Singapore, with five destination cocktail bars in Italy, as well as several prominent Italian-born bartenders, gaining recognition.

3:19 PM EDT on October 17, 2023

Freni e Frizioni interior

Freni e Frizioni in Rome placed at 33 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list.

Italian cocktail culture continues to have worldwide influence, not only for its endless Negroni variations and amaro-based drinks, but for its in-demand bars. At the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 announcement in Singapore today, five Italian spots made the list. Take note, and make reservations, before you next trip to Italy. 

The highest-placing Italian bar was Drink Kong at No. 21 (here is their recipe for a Big Trouble in Little Oaxaca cocktail). Freni e Frizioni, also in Rome, is a new entry on the annual list, at No. 33. 1930 in Milan (No. 42), L’Antiquario in Naples (No. 44) and Locale Firenze in Florence (No. 46) also made the cut. Additionally, Barcelona’s Paradiso (No. 4) and Connaught Bar in London (No. 5) are run by Italian barmen. 

Alexander Frezza
Alexander Frezza at L'Antiquario in Naples, which placed at 44 on the World's 50 Best Bars 2023 list.

The winner of The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, is another Barcelona hot spot, Sips, whose co-founder,  Simone Caporale, is a native of Como, Italy. 

A release announcing the awards notes of Sips: “Located in the heart of Barcelona’s L'Antiga Esquerra de l'Eixample district, Sips combines elegant design with cutting-edge technique to create an unfussy and playful ‘drinkery house’ from two titans of the industry, Simone Caporale and Marc Álvarez. Drawing on the lessons of their already illustrious careers – Caporale was one half of the creative duo that led London’s Artesian to The World’s Best Bar title a record four times, whilst Álvarez spent almost a decade at Ferran and Albert Adrià’s revolutionary elBulli restaurant group – the duo’s disruptive approach to creative mixology shines through in innovative haute couture serves at pret-a-porter prices.”

The awards, like The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, bestow cachet on its winners, and make them sought-after destinations. The complete list of winners is below:

World's 50 Best Bars 2023

PositionBarLocation
1SipsBarcelona
2Double Chicken PleaseNew York
3Handshake SpeakeasyMexico City
4ParadisoBarcelona
5Connaught BarLondon
6Little Red DoorParis
7Licorería LimantourMexico City
8Tayēr + ElementaryLondon
9AlquímicoCartagena
10HimkokOslo
11Tres MonosBuenos Aires
12LineAthens
13BKK Social ClubBangkok
14Jigger & PonySingapore
15Maybe SammySydney
16Salmon GuruMadrid
17OverstoryNew York
18ZestSeoul
19Mahaniyom Cocktail BarBangkok
20CoaHong Kong
21Drink KongRome
22Hanky PankyMexico City
23Caretaker's CottageMelbourne
24Café La TrovaMiami
25Baba au RumAthens
26CoChinChinaBuenos Aires
27Katana KittenNew York
28Satan's WhiskersLondon
29Wax OnBerlin
30Florería AtlánticoBuenos Aires
31Röda HusetStockholm
32Sago HouseSingapore
33Freni e FrizioniRome
34ArgoHong Kong
35A Bar with Shapes for a NameLondon
36The SG ClubTokyo
37Bar BenfiddichTokyo
38The Cambridge Public HouseParis
39Panda & SonsEdinburgh
40Mimi KakushiDubai
41Scarfes BarLondon
421930Milan
43CarnavalLima
44L'AntiquarioNaples
45Baltra BarMexico City
46Locale FirenzeFlorence
47The ClumsiesAthens
48AtlasSingapore
49Jewel of the SouthNew Orleans
50Galaxy BarDubai
Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the forthcoming books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, coming from Hardie Grant in October 2023.

