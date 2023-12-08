Skip to Content
Appetito home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Italy’s Largest White Truffle Has Arrived at Sistina in NYC

Chef Giuseppe Bruno of Sistina Restaurant secured an over two-pound white truffle and plans to begin sharing immediately with his patrons.

9:35 AM EST on December 8, 2023

The nearly two-pound truffle at Sistina Restaurant.

The nearly two-pound truffle at Sistina Restaurant.

Chef Giuseppe Bruno, from Sistina Restaurant in New York City, recently secured what is considered to be the largest 2023 white truffle in the world.

This extraordinary truffle, weighing over 2 pounds (933 grams), hails from the Abruzzo region in Italy and was imported by Nunzia Truffle. Chef Bruno secured the highly coveted prize through auction on December 6 for a price of $15,000.

Chef Giuseppi Bruno of Sistina Restaurant with his prized white truffle.
Chef Giuseppe Bruno of Sistina Restaurant with his prized white truffle.

"The aroma is amazing," Bruno tells Appetito. "The weather conditions this year in central Italy along the Adriatic, Abruzzo in particular, were ideal for the white truffle. People think of Alba for the white truffle, but Molise, Umbria, and Abruzzo are where most of the truffles come from, especially the big ones like I have."

Recommended

The Summer of Prosciutto at NYC’s Sistina Restaurant

Chef Bruno will begin shaving slivers of his prized white truffle for patrons of Sistina Restaurant beginning with lunch on Friday, December 8 and until the aromatic delicacy is gone.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Andrew Cotto@

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

Get to Know the Select Spritz

The Select Spritz, also known as the Venetian Spritz, is a great year-round aperitivo. Here's how to make it.

December 7, 2023
Features

A Revival of Asti Spumante and Panettone

A revelatory evening hips our editor-in-chief to the contemporary delights of two well-known Italian products, Asti Spumante and Panettone.

December 7, 2023
Recipes

Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake

December 7, 2023
See all posts