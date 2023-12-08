Italy’s Largest White Truffle Has Arrived at Sistina in NYC

Chef Giuseppe Bruno, from Sistina Restaurant in New York City, recently secured what is considered to be the largest 2023 white truffle in the world.

This extraordinary truffle, weighing over 2 pounds (933 grams), hails from the Abruzzo region in Italy and was imported by Nunzia Truffle. Chef Bruno secured the highly coveted prize through auction on December 6 for a price of $15,000.

Chef Giuseppe Bruno of Sistina Restaurant with his prized white truffle.

"The aroma is amazing," Bruno tells Appetito. "The weather conditions this year in central Italy along the Adriatic, Abruzzo in particular, were ideal for the white truffle. People think of Alba for the white truffle, but Molise, Umbria, and Abruzzo are where most of the truffles come from, especially the big ones like I have."

Chef Bruno will begin shaving slivers of his prized white truffle for patrons of Sistina Restaurant beginning with lunch on Friday, December 8 and until the aromatic delicacy is gone.