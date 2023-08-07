The Summer of Prosciutto at NYC’s Sistina Restaurant

You can have the Hamptons and the Hudson Valley. Take the Jersey shore, too. My idea of a dream destination this summer is Sistina Restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, not only because of the exquisite Italian cuisine but also a seasonal addition to the elegant auspices.

Imagine a landmark townhouse on a shaded block near the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Consider a sandstone stoop and façade adorned with flora, entering through the glass and wrought-iron doors, down a cool corridor with a back-lit bar, into two rooms decorated in private art and drenched in detail. The far room is bathed in natural light from floor to ceiling windows that face a back garden; the near room has a hand-carved ceiling and mantel, both white, recessed lighting and whimsical decor. There’s a summer guest in the front room, a prosciutto slicer from Italy that can be wheeled from table to table, where succulent slices are rendered and served.

The interior of Sistina Restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The "Estate del Prosciutto di Parma" (Summer of Prosciutto di Parma) is a collaboration between Giuseppe Bruno, Executive Chef, owner, and grand persona of Sistina Restaurant, and Salumificio San Michele , a renowned producer of various prosciutto varieties near Parma in the heart of Italy’s Food Valley of Emilia-Romagna. The idea is to promote in New York the art of Italian charcuterie and from where it is born.

Chef Giuseppe Bruno at his Sistina Restaurant.

“It is important for people to know the story of special products like San Michele Prosciutto di Parma,” Chef Bruno says. “To know how they are made, and the traditions and conditions that allow for such craftsmanship.”

The slicer, on loan from San Michele, will be used by Chef Bruno throughout the summer and well into September. Beyond the table-side service, he has introduced three new items on his menu to give guests the opportunity to savor the freshly sliced Prosciutto di Parma San Michele as part of more than one plate.

The additional menu items include:

Prosciutto di Parma San Michele sliced table-side with “granato” figs, cantaloupe, and seasonal fruits.

Prosciutto di Parma, figs, and melon at Sistina Restaurant.

Veal scaloppines with fresh tomatoes concassè, Taggiasca olives caviar, and Prosciutto di Parma San Michele 20 months.

Veal Scallopine with tomatoes, olive caviar and Prosciutto di Parma.

Prosciutto di Parma San Michele aged 20 months, accompanied by a selection of Monti Trentini cheeses.

Here's to an endless summer of prosciutto!

