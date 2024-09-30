Skip to Content
Milton’s American Trattoria is Now Open in Houston

The new restaurant from Texas hospitality vets promises “elevated Italian-American” in the Rice Village area of Houston.

2:27 PM EDT on September 30, 2024

chicken parm, spaghetti, wine

Chicken parm and more at the new Milton’s American Trattoria in Houston. Photo: Julie Soefer

This past weekend, Houston added a new must-try Italian restaurant to its culinary landscape: Milton’s American Trattoria. The newcomer from local restaurateur Benjy Levit and Local Foods Group offers familiar Italian dishes and drinks with a few Texas-style twists. 

The second-floor restaurant is located above the group’s flagship Local Foods location in Rice Village, one of Houston’s best-known shopping and dining districts. Culinary director Seth Siegel-Gardner, a longtime local chef and restaurateur, and Milton’s chef Kent Domas, have assembled an opening menu with great promise. 

100 Layer Lasagna from Milton's
The 1000 Layer Lasagna from Milton's in Houston. Photo: Julie Soefer

Appetizers include a tigelle platter, featuring the stamped flatbreads from Emilia Romagna; here, they’re served with salumi, house-made pickles, and spreadables such as chicken liver mousse and whipped ricotta. Other starters include 3-day fermented sourdough garlic knots with burrata and fresh truffles, and an arugula salad with parmesan and guanciale. 

Pastas are made in-house, with highlights including ricotta gnocchi, rigatoni Bolognese, and a “100-layer lasagna” that will be available in limited quantities, with a rotation of ingredients. There are classics like veal, eggplant, or chicken parm, and tiramisu for dessert.

Tiramisu
Tiramisu at Milton's in Houston. Photo: Julie Soefer

Beverage Director Máté Hartai has created a clever bar program with plays on famed Italian cocktails, such as a Milton’s Martini that combines Barolo Chinato, dry vermouths, and London dry gin, and a Caffe Incoretto, which flips the coffee liqueur drink with housemade amaro and frothy pistachio milk. 

One of the Texas touches at Milton’s is a riff on limoncello, where Hartai subs in Southern Texas ruby red grapefruits to create a refreshing digestif. It’s also available in a highball with Cocchi Rosso and sparkling rosé.

According to a release, the wine program skews Old World, but has “fun and funky bottle and by-the-glass options.”

INterior of Milton's
The dining room at the new Milton's in Houston. Photo: Julie Soefer

The American trattoria interiors from Brittany Vaughan of Garnish Design include “a preppy color palette of Irish green contrasted by a rich golden yellow,” with other elements including an open kitchen, an 11-seat bar, and mid-century brass lighting fixtures. 

Milton’s is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 5pm. 

5117 Kelvin Dr. Suite 200, Houston, TX 77005, 713-492-2490, @miltonshtx, miltonandlees.com

Richard Martin

Richard is the co-founder, managing editor and publisher of Appetito. He is also co-author of the new books Preserved: Condiments and Preserved: Fruit, former U.S. editor of La Cucina Italiana, and he was editor-in-chief of the website Food Republic and the magazines Manhattan, Miami, and Complex.

