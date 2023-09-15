New Restaurants and More NYC Italian Food and Drink News

The Feast of San Gennaro is on!

The 2023 Feast of San Gennaro started its nearly two-week run yesterday in Little Italy, with big events scheduled for this weekend. Highlights include the Grand Procession on Saturday, September 16 from 2 pm-4 pm, with grand marshal Kathrine Narducci. The famed Italian-American actress known for roles in The Sopranos, A Bronx Tale, and in the forthcoming Barry Levinson film Wise Guys, will help officially kick off the Feast, which celebrates the life of San Gennaro of Naples, a bishop who was martyred in 305 A.D. The Little Italy tradition dates back to the 1920s, and features endless choices for food and drink, rides for the kids, and daily/nightly performances. Visit the Feast of San Gennaro website for schedules and details.

Angelina Bakery Comes to Fort Greene

Angelina Bakery brings its Italian pastries and more to a new Brooklyn location in Fort Greene.

Angelina Bakery, one of Manhattan’s most popular Italian bakeries, has opened a new outpost in Brooklyn. The new location at 660 Fulton Street in the heart of Fort Greene’s business district, spans more than 3,200 square feet with two spacious floors with almost 100 seats, and an expansive rooftop terrace where a mural from Brooklyn artist Ryan Smith is on display. Angelina Bakery will be releasing Brooklyn-inspired treats that pay homage to the neighborhood’s effervescent culture and celebrate the magic of Brooklyn’s thriving, diverse community. The store will also serve alcohol as part of its beverage program and offer savory baked items, sandwiches and pasta dishes. “I am thrilled to open the doors of our new Brooklyn location and begin the expansion of the Angelina Bakery brand across all five boroughs of New York City,” says Tony Park, the Sicilian born and raised owner of Angelina Bakery. More information on all four Angelina Bakery locations can be found on their website or their official Instagram account.

Brooklyn Roots Chef Thomas Perone Announces Opening of The Corner

Thomas Perone, Executive Chef and co-owner of Brooklyn Roots in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, has announced the forthcoming opening of The Corner, a restaurant to be located on 86th Street and Third Avenue. Perone and his partners from Brooklyn Roots, envision a restaurant that represents the indigenous cuisines of one of the city's most diverse neighborhoods. “I'm ready to show everyone a more refined version of my cooking, while my partners provide an upscale dining experience with a casual vibe from start to finish,” Perone tells Appetito.

Update on Forsythia’s Expansion to Memphis

Forsythia recently announced that its second location, after its original on Stanton St., will be in Memphis. Photo: Kate Pauley

The popular downtown Manhattan restaurant Forsythia recently announced a second location not in NYC but in Memphis. Appetito reached out to find out more and received an email reply from head chef and owner Jacob Siwak: "In many ways, Memphis reminds me of St. Louis, where I grew up. The similarities, including a deep-rooted music scene and appreciation for those with an entrepreneurial spirit, initially drew me in. Memphis' food and restaurant scene is ever-evolving and we're looking forward to joining its fabric. We're so excited to be able to share our love for Italian food and dining culture outside of our original home in New York's Lower East Side."

The Roman trattoria continues to be a draw at its original location, including for its exclusive dinner parties, which Appetito reported on in July. The restaurant also offers pasta classes periodically, announcing the dates on their Resy page.

Eataly to offer ‘Sale-tember’ deals including two-course meal special at La Pizza & La Pasta

Eataly is running a two-course special during September at its La Pizza & La Pasta restaurants in New York City and other locations.

Eataly announced a new promotion for September: A two-course meal special at La Pizza & La Pasta, plus a lineup of in-store deals. The Italian marketplace that houses restaurants in locations across the country and the globe—including its NYC Flatiron and Downtown flagships—is hosting a campaign called “Sale-tember” that is running until October 1 that includes up to 50% off of retail across the store. And today, Eataly launches its prix-fixe menus in select restaurants.

At La Pizza & La Pasta, the only restaurant concept at every Eataly location, there is a special, prix-fixe menu starting at $26 for two courses. The menu includes an antipasti and a pizza or pasta of choice, with some upcharges for special options like a truffle-oriented tableside experience, among others. Alongside the menu comes another offering from Eataly: Wine by the bottle for $39.

Visit Eataly’s website to learn more about Saletember.—Morgan Hines

A New Frozen Pizza Line from Anthony Mangieri

Award-winning pizza chef Anthony Mangieri is debuting a new line of frozen pizzas, Genio Della Pizza.

Anthony Mangieri, owner/chef of New York’s celebrated Una Pizza Napoletana, named the Best Pizzeria in the World by Italy's 50 Top Pizza organization last year and Best Pizzeria in the USA (2022, 2023), has launched a line of artisanal frozen pizza in over 100 Whole Foods markets across the Northeast and nationwide via Goldbelly. Genio Della Pizza launches with four pizzas: Margherita, Marinara, The Bianca, and Broccoli Rabe. In addition to Whole Foods and Goldbelly, Genio Della Pizza will be available in NYC at Fairway Markets, Brooklyn Fare, and Union Markets.

