North Carolina’s Posana Opens New Location in South Asheville

After sixteen years in downtown Asheville, Posana, the 2025 winner of both OpenTable Diners’ Choice and TripAdvisor’s Best of the Best awards, is growing. Chef Peter Pollay and Martha Pollay of Mandara Hospitality Group recently opened a second location of their celebrated restaurant in Biltmore Park Town Square. The expansion brings Posana’s locally-sourced menu to South Asheville and introduces their highly anticipated lunch and weekend brunch.

Chef Peter and Martha Pollay of Mandara Hospitality Group.

The new Biltmore Park restaurant was designed as both a neighborhood spot and a natural extension of Posana’s downtown home. The Pollays’ travels inspire both the menu and the interior design. Led by Stratton Design Group and a local team that included Laura Hudson Architecture and Beverly-Grant General Contractors, they created a layout that opens the dining room to the bar and outdoor patio. Sputnik lighting and botanical prints by Karl Blossfeldt offer reminders of the original location, while new seating areas and a larger bar give the new space its own identity.

The menu keeps Posana’s emphasis on fresh produce and seasonal ingredients. They continue to partner with local farms, while seafood and meats come from long-time purveyors that the Pollays have worked with since opening in 2009. Familiar dishes like the kale salad and housemade gnocchi return alongside a changing selection of seasonal plates. The bar program remains an essential part of the experience, featuring Posana’s signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list.

The dining room and bar at the new Posana in Biltmore Park Town Square.

The expansion also allows for new service times, including lunch and weekend brunch, something regulars will be excited about. The Biltmore Park location extends Posana’s reach to South Asheville while staying close to what made the original restaurant a cornerstone of the city’s dining scene.

Posana Biltmore Park is open seven days a week. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and walk-ins are welcome. More information is available on Instagram.