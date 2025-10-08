Philly Cookbook Events This Fall

Cookbooks & Convos

Kicking off with the 2025 season, the Cookbooks & Convos series - presented by Sisterly Love Collective - celebrates Philadelphia’s vibrant food scene. Their mission is to “empower and honor the female chefs and authors whose talents keep the city’s culinary culture thriving.”

The series runs from October 27 to November 10 and features engaging culinary events, including special dinners and author meet-and-greets. Each event will be a collaboration between the restaurant and the book author, and held at different locations. Some Italian-inspired cookbooks and authors will be included in this article, but head here for a full lineup of all 18 culinary experiences.

Binding Agents

A book partner of the Cookbooks & Convos event, Binding Agents, Philadelphia’s only cookbook-dedicated and culinary-curated bookshop located in Philadelphia’s 9th Street Italian Market, will also be hosting a variety of events this season.

On Wednesday, October 15, Annette Joseph will be in town from Italy to celebrate the release of her new book, The Sweet Life at La Fortezza. This book is part cookbook and part lifestyle-guide from Annette, who now lives in a 12th century fortress in Tuscany. Get info about the event and purchase tickets here.

Founded in 2004, Binding Agents specializes in cookbooks, food-focused memoirs, history, fiction, and children’s books.

Featured Events

October 27: Hailee Catalano x Pray Tell Winery x Binding Agents - Hailee is a chef, recipe developer, and author of By Heart. This ticket includes a copy of By Heart, the signing, a glass of wine, and a cozy potluck dinner featuring recipes from By Heart. @ Pray Tell Winery



October 29: Jordan Salcito x Supérette - Jordan Salcito is an acclaimed sommelier, entrepreneur, and founder of RAMONA Wine Spritzes. She is also debuting her book, Smart Mouth. Explore the profiles + personalities of some favorite pours from the book. @Supérette

November 6: Lucinda Scala Quinn x Midnight Pasta - Lucinda Scala Quinn is the author of Mother Sauce and founder of Mad Hungry. This event will be a pasta making class along with a dinner where the menu will include the pasta (that you make) served two ways, plus warm, homemade focaccia, a seasonal salad, a vegetable side, and dessert—all drawing on the bold, comforting flavors of Lucinda’s cooking. @BLDG39Arsenal

