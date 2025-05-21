Rosemary’s Debuts New Spritz Menu in NYC’s West Village

Rosemary’s, the beloved Tuscan-inspired trattoria in the West Village, is welcoming summer with something bubbly. On Wednesday, May 28, the restaurant will host a launch event in Jefferson Market Garden to debut its new Summer of Spritz menu—a collection of vibrant, herb and citrus-laced cocktails rolling out at all locations the following day.

Rosemary’s celebrates la dolce vita with a new seasonal spritz menu. Courtesy of Emma Cusano.

Set in one of the neighborhood’s most scenic outdoor spaces, the evening includes an open spritz bar, seasonal bites, photo ops, and custom merch. Tickets are available to guests 21 and over here.

The menu itself is a playful nod to Italy’s aperitivo culture, with drinks that range from the classic Aperol spritz to variations made with Averna, limoncello, elderflower, and even alpine amaro. Each one is balanced, refreshing, and made for summer sipping. You can preview the full Summer of Spritz menu here.

Floral and refreshing, the Rosato Spritz is one of the seasonal specials debuting this month. Courtesy of Emma Cusano.

Long known for its rooftop garden, rustic Italian dishes, and strong neighborhood following, Rosemary’s continues to build on its commitment to community with events that bring people together. The Summer of Spritz celebration is a natural extension of that - light, seasonal, and an easy way to enjoy drinks with friends this summer.

